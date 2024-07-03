WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Returns to Chicago Tonight with "Beach Break" Special

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 03, 2024

AEW Dynamite Returns to Chicago Tonight with "Beach Break" Special

Tonight, AEW Dynamite will broadcast live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, starting at 8 PM ET on TBS. The show will feature a special "Beach Break" theme and an exciting lineup of matches and segments.

Advertised Lineup for Tonight:

- AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

- Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Jeff Jarrett vs. a wild card entry chosen by The Young Bucks

- Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: PAC vs. Bryan Danielson

- Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

- Double Championship Celebration: Hosted by Mercedes Mone

- Live Appearance: Britt Baker

