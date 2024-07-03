AEW Dynamite Returns to Chicago Tonight with "Beach Break" Special

Tonight, AEW Dynamite will broadcast live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, starting at 8 PM ET on TBS. The show will feature a special "Beach Break" theme and an exciting lineup of matches and segments.
Advertised Lineup for Tonight:
- AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
- Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Jeff Jarrett vs. a wild card entry chosen by The Young Bucks
- Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: PAC vs. Bryan Danielson
- Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale
- Double Championship Celebration: Hosted by Mercedes Mone
- Live Appearance: Britt Baker
⚡ Backstage Reason Revealed for AEW Booking Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: Ospreay vs. Strickland for the World TitleAt AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland clashe [...]— Ben Kerin Jul 02, 2024 08:59PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com