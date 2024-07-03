AEW Dynamite Returns to Chicago Tonight with "Beach Break" Special

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 03, 2024

Tonight, AEW Dynamite will broadcast live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, starting at 8 PM ET on TBS. The show will feature a special "Beach Break" theme and an exciting lineup of matches and segments.

Advertised Lineup for Tonight:

- AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

- Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Jeff Jarrett vs. a wild card entry chosen by The Young Bucks

- Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: PAC vs. Bryan Danielson

- Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

- Double Championship Celebration: Hosted by Mercedes Mone

- Live Appearance: Britt Baker