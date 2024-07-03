WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NWA Signs Alexander Lev to Exclusive Contract

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 03, 2024

The NWA has revealed an exciting new exclusive signing: Alexander Lev. On Tuesday, the company announced that Lev, who recently competed in the Crockett Cup with his tag team partner Jackson Drake as part of The Kidz, has officially joined their roster.

The official announcement states:

“The National Wrestling Alliance is proud to announce @AleksyLev has officially signed to be an EXCLUSIVE member of the NWA Roster.

We’ll be announcing even more over the next couple of weeks! Stay tuned!”

In recent days, the NWA has also signed Carson Drake, Natalia Markova, Colby Corino, Bryan Idol, Spencer Slade, and Max the Impaler, while Missa Kate and Joe Alonzo have departed from the company.


