WWE Files Trademark for Historic WCW PPV

WWE has secured a new trademark related to the old WCW pay-per-view event, SuperBrawl.

This SuperBrawl event, which ran from 1991 to 2001, featured iconic matches such as Ric Flair vs. Tatsumi Fujinami in the inaugural main event and Scott Steiner vs. Kevin Nash in a Retirement match at the final show. It was one of WCW's flagship events.

When WWE acquired WCW, they retained its trademarks. Before his return to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes tried to secure rights to several WCW PPV themes his father created. Eventually, WWE gave Cody the trademark rights to his name and some WCW-themed events.

On July 2, WWE filed for the SuperBrawl trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, covering broadcast media. The trademark states:

"Exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information."