Modest Boost in Viewership and Demo Rating for July 1st WWE Raw Episode

The viewership numbers for the July 1st episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network have been released.
According to PWTorch, later confirmed by WrestleNomics, the episode garnered 1,878,000 viewers and achieved a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This marks a slight increase from the June 24th episode, which had 1,814,000 viewers and a 0.61 rating in the same demographic. The show was broadcast from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, with an attendance of 12,566 fans.
This episode of Raw saw Drew McIntyre and Zoey Stark secure spots in the Money In The Bank ladder matches scheduled for this Saturday.
