Backstage Reason Revealed for AEW Booking Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: Ospreay vs. Strickland for the World Title

At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland clashed for the world title, with Swerve emerging victorious. The timing of the feud raised eyebrows among fans, as both men are top stars. Now, the reason behind the timing has come to light.

According to Fightful Select, Ospreay was displeased with the notion that Swerve’s title reign was merely a setup for Ospreay to win at All In. Sources close to Ospreay informed Sean Ross Sapp that Ospreay expressed to AEW executives his desire to elevate Swerve during his title run. With major plans for the year, Ospreay was content with losing and wanted to demonstrate the importance of teamwork for AEW’s success.

The report indicates that Ospreay’s choice to lose came after his International Title win, aiming to show that even top wrestlers should sometimes lose to the World Champion. Some within AEW believe this was to make a statement. Despite initial expectations, Ospreay and Swerve are not scheduled to face off at All In, with different matches planned for both.

AEW sources highlight that Ospreay has been cooperative and supportive, often assisting others with their matches. His willingness to lose to Strickland underscores his commitment to the promotion’s success and the development of other talent.