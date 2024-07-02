WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Dynamite Set for Mega Main Event on July 17th

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 02, 2024

AEW Dynamite Set for Mega Main Event on July 17th

AEW is fresh off a successful Forbidden Door pay-per-view event and is looking to keep the momentum going on this week’s Dynamite.

Confirmed for Dynamite:

- AEW International Champion Will Ospreay defends against Daniel Garcia.

- Britt Baker's appearance.

- Mercedes Mone's double title celebration.

- Continuation of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will be presented on the July 10th episode of Dynamite, with episode 250 following on July 17th. During "Beyond the Bell" with Andrew Zarian & Rich Stambolian, Zarian mentioned that a major main event is planned for the special Dynamite on July 17th.

Zarian said, "I was told that there is a mega main event for that show. Again, I have no idea. It could be bullshit. It could change. I don't know. When you quote me on this, you could say Andrew Zarian said this: 'Could be bullshit. It could change. I don't know.' But I was told that show will have a huge main event......But I was told that they're going to have a huge pay-per-view level main event. That's how it was said to me. Okay, so I don't know what that means. I don't know who it could be. I don't know if it's something else. I don't know."

Notepad

Sister's new snapchat: vjkxox95

Update godaddy domains

 

Mercedes Moné Addresses Past Criticism of Being Labeled an "Unsafe Worker" by Wrestling Fans

During an interview with Hot 97, Mercedes Mone addressed being labeled an “unsafe worker” following the Paige/Saraya injury in D [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 02, 2024 01:03PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88248/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π