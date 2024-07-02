AEW Dynamite Set for Mega Main Event on July 17th

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW is fresh off a successful Forbidden Door pay-per-view event and is looking to keep the momentum going on this week’s Dynamite.

Confirmed for Dynamite:

- AEW International Champion Will Ospreay defends against Daniel Garcia.

- Britt Baker's appearance.

- Mercedes Mone's double title celebration.

- Continuation of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will be presented on the July 10th episode of Dynamite, with episode 250 following on July 17th. During "Beyond the Bell" with Andrew Zarian & Rich Stambolian, Zarian mentioned that a major main event is planned for the special Dynamite on July 17th.

Zarian said, "I was told that there is a mega main event for that show. Again, I have no idea. It could be bullshit. It could change. I don't know. When you quote me on this, you could say Andrew Zarian said this: 'Could be bullshit. It could change. I don't know.' But I was told that show will have a huge main event......But I was told that they're going to have a huge pay-per-view level main event. That's how it was said to me. Okay, so I don't know what that means. I don't know who it could be. I don't know if it's something else. I don't know."

