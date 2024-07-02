WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WATCH: First Trailer Released for 'Jackpot!' Starring John Cena

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 02, 2024

Former wrestling champion John Cena is set to star in a new action comedy film titled "Jackpot!" The movie, directed by Paul Feig and also starring Awkwafina and Simu Liu, will be released on August 15th.

The story takes place in a near-future California where a new lottery has been established with a deadly twist: whoever kills the winner before sundown claims the multi-billion dollar jackpot. Awkwafina plays Katie Kim, a recent Los Angeles transplant who stumbles upon the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the onslaught of jackpot hunters, she is forced to team up with John Cena's character, Noel Cassidy, an amateur lottery protection agent. However, their mission is complicated by Simu Liu's portrayal of Louis Lewis, Noel's rival who is also determined to collect the bounty on Katie's head.


