Donovan Dijak to Make In-Ring Return on July 4th

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 02, 2024

Former WWE wrestler Donovan Dijak will return to the ring on the Fourth of July for his first match since leaving WWE.

Dijak will wrestle Aaron Rourke at Beyond Wrestling's Americanrana 2024 event in Worcester, Massachusetts. This will be Dijak's first match for Beyond Wrestling since 2017.

Dijak's WWE contract expired on June 28th and he announced his departure on social media, stating that WWE did not make him a contract offer during negotiations. He was drafted to Raw in 2024 but never wrestled on the main roster, having only one match each on Main Event and WWE Speed.

This will be Dijak's first official match since his WWE departure, although he did make a surprise appearance for Blitzkrieg Pro over the weekend. He is also scheduled for future events with Revolution Pro Wrestling and Prestige Wrestling.

Beyond Wrestling was one of Dijak's regular promotions before he signed with WWE. He will be going back to his previous wrestling name, Donovan Dijak, for his post-WWE career.

#wwe #nxt #donovan dijak #dijak #beyond wrestling #americanrana

