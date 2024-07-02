Former WWE Star Dijak Opens Up About NXT Frustrations and Unfulfilled Main Roster Hopes

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE star Dijak recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select to discuss various aspects of his career, including his experiences on the WWE NXT roster.

Dijak reflected on his tenure, stating, “It was such an extraordinary run, obviously there were times where, like any talent, you get internally frustrated because I was having lots of feuds that ended with me losing.”

He continued, “I’m the last person that cares about wins and losses, I’ve never complained about losses or booking. There is just an association in WWE, where if you lose, you tend to vanish off TV, that’s what happens creatively. If you’re winning, you get Championships, and if you’re a Champion, you’re always on TV.”

Dijak emphasized his desire for consistent TV presence, explaining, “I was always of the mind of, I always want to be on TV as much as possible and wrestling. There were stretches in the NXT run where I’d be off because I lost a big feud, Ilja beat me so I was off, there were a few PLE’s in a row in 2023 that I wasn’t on. I wasn’t the happiest camper in the world, but I was thankful for the TV time and presentation.”

He also shared his hopes for the main roster, saying, “In the back of my mind, I was like, keep killing it, once you get to the main roster, they have to use you. You’ll have to be a main player. They’ll look at you and say he did everything we asked and put guys over, he’s our guy and we’re going with him. That was not meant to be.”

Notepad

Sister's snapchat - vjkoxo95

update godaddy details