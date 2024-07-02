Mercedes Moné Addresses Past Criticism of Being Labeled an "Unsafe Worker" by Wrestling Fans

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an interview with Hot 97, Mercedes Mone addressed being labeled an “unsafe worker” following the Paige/Saraya injury in December 2017.

“I was so depressed by it — that definitely sent me on a spiral of depression because wrestling has always been my biggest goal and dream, and I’ve always wanted to be the greatest at it. So to hear any kinda noise that people might not think you’re safe, it wasn’t even the boys in the back, it’s just the fans thinking you’re not safe. It’s scary sometimes but that’s the business that we’re in.

You never know when you’re gonna get hurt or know when you’re gonna sprain something, break a neck, break a knee, it’s just the business. You have to go out there knowing that you’re gonna put your life on the line, but we do everything we can to protect each other and unfortunately that happened.”

