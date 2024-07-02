WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew McIntyre and Zoey Stark Qualify for Money in the Bank; Early Lineup for July 8th WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 02, 2024

Monday's episode of WWE Raw was broadcast live from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts on the USA Network. Here are the key highlights from the event:

Liv Morgan Retains Women's World Championship

Liv Morgan successfully defended her WWE Women’s World Championship against Zelina Vega in a thrilling match. Morgan's victory solidifies her reign and sets the stage for future title defenses.

Drew McIntyre Earns Spot in Money in the Bank Ladder Match

In a high-stakes triple threat match, Drew McIntyre emerged victorious over Sheamus and Ilja Dragunov. With this win, McIntyre secures his place in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, scheduled for this Saturday.

Early Lineup for July 8th WWE Raw

The preliminary card for the July 8th edition of WWE Raw has been announced, featuring exciting matchups:

- Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, & IYO SKY) 

- Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable 


