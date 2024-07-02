Drew McIntyre and Zoey Stark Qualify for Money in the Bank; Early Lineup for July 8th WWE Raw

Monday's episode of WWE Raw was broadcast live from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts on the USA Network. Here are the key highlights from the event:
Liv Morgan successfully defended her WWE Women’s World Championship against Zelina Vega in a thrilling match. Morgan's victory solidifies her reign and sets the stage for future title defenses.
In a high-stakes triple threat match, Drew McIntyre emerged victorious over Sheamus and Ilja Dragunov. With this win, McIntyre secures his place in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, scheduled for this Saturday.
The preliminary card for the July 8th edition of WWE Raw has been announced, featuring exciting matchups:
- Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, & IYO SKY)
- Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable
