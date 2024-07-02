AEW Star Mercedes Moné Spotted Chatting with Shane McMahon at LaGuardia Airport

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An intriguing accidental encounter occurred over the weekend.

According to PWInsider, AEW TBS and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné was spotted with Shane McMahon at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Monday morning.

The two were reportedly engaged in conversation while heading to their respective flights. One source confirmed to Insider that their discussion included topics related to AEW. Recently, rumors have surfaced about Shane McMahon’s interest in AEW, and AEW President Tony Khan has shown openness to discussions with McMahon.

However, despite these rumors, sources indicated that McMahon, who resides in the NYC area, was not seen backstage at the AEW Forbidden Door PPV on Sunday.