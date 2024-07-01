WWE Monday Night Raw Results (7/1/2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, July 1, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) and our live coverage partner as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS (JULY 1, 2024): BOSTON, MA.

As always, "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." gets us started. We then shoot inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, where Michael Cole welcomes us to this week's show as we see arrival shots of various Superstars coming to the building.

"Main Event" Jey Uso, Chad Gable Kick Off This Week's Show

From there, "Main Event" Jey Uso is shown in a sea of fans, and we get the Goodfellas kitchen scene single-camera shot as we follow the master of "YEET!" to the ring for our opening segment of the show. As he reaches the squared circle, the camera shot changes to show Cole being joined by Corey Graves this week.

Uso starts off by welcoming us to "Mon-Jey Night Raw" and then brings up Money In The Bank being this Saturday. He talks in fragments, with the crowd loudly yelling "YEET!" after he takes a breath each time, as the new modern "WHAT?" chant.

As he continues talking, he vows he will be the one to retrieve the briefcase and become Mr. Money In The Bank for 2024. The theme for Chad Gable then hits to cut him off and out comes Gable saying "Enough of that word. I don't even want to repeat it." He tells the "Boston idiots" in attendance that "YEET!" isn't even a word.

Gable continues to walk to the ring as he talks about all that he has overcome lately, such as his Alpha Academy family leaving him and The Wyatt's attacking him. He settles in the ring and Uso asks "Didn't the Wyatt's finish you off already?" Gable ends up sneak-attacking Uso.

The Wyatt's Have Arrived In Boston

Uso fights back and takes over, so Gable ducks out and exits the ring. As he backs off, he gloats but then it happens. The lights go out with a loud sound. The single piano note begins playing and intensifying as a strobe light flashes in and around the ring.

Fans chant "Holy sh*t!" as Gable looks scared as hell trying to slowly walk to the back. He ends up getting stopped when a giant spotlight shines in one area he was trying to leave, and a giant shadow of one of the Wyatt's is appears. He goes to do the same a few feet in the other direction, and the same thing happens, with the crowd gasping each time.

Gable ends up finding an escape route through the crowd, slowly walking backwards up the steps looking in every direction with his eyes wide as ever. The Sister Abigail version of Nikki Cross once again crawls over to Michael Cole on commentary and leaves something on the desk. We abruptly cut to a commercial break on that note.

When we return, Cole and Graves recap what just went down before we went into the first commercial break of the evening. He informs us that once again a VHS tape was delivered to them and they are in the process of getting it to the production truck so the message can be played tonight on the show. The two then begin running down the lineup for tonight.

Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross

From there, the familiar sounds of The New Day's theme hits and out comes Xavier Woods for our opening match of this week's show. He settles inside the squared circle and then his music dies down, and the theme for his opponent begins playing. Out comes Karrion Kross accompanied by members of The Final Testament.

The bell sounds and a "New Day rocks!" chant breaks out early in Boston. Woods comes at Kross strong, but Kross quickly takes over and enjoys a comfortable early offensive lead. Kofi Kingston shouts encouragement to Woods from ringside and then Kross misses a spear in the corner, crashing and burning on the floor as a result.

Woods dives through the ropes and hits a big splash on Kross. He chops him a few times and goes to whip him into the steel ring post, but Kross reverses. Woods stops himself and Kross charges at him. Kross hoists Woods up and power bombs him back-first into the ring post.

We see the slow-motion replay of that as we transition into a mid-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Kross dominating Woods in what is turning into a one-sided match. Cole talks about the Authors of Pain yelling at them at ringside. Out of the clear blue, Woods rolls an over-confident Kross up with an inside cradle for the win.

After the match, the Authors of Pain duo of Akam and Rezar sneak-attack Woods and Kingston from behind as Paul Ellering directs traffic. Kingston ends up fighting back, but when he goes for a dive onto AOP on the floor, he runs into a big shot from Kross, who then looks to break the arm of Kingston as Scarlett smiles inches away watching it unfold.

Winner: Xavier Woods

The Judgment Day Has All Kinds Of Issues

Backstage, Damian Priest runs into Dominik Mysterio for a walk-and-talk. He asks if he's talked to Rhea Ripley recently. Dom says he has and she's fine. Priest says she's not because he just talked to her. Dom says he's gonna handle this Liv Morgan thing tonight. Priest says he says that every week. He should try doing something he says for a change.

Dom tells Priest he's starting to sound like his dad. They enter The Judgment Day Clubhouse, where they see Liv Morgan mingling with Finn Balor, JD McDonagh and Carlito. She says she was just leaving and wishes "Daddy Dom" good luck for his match tonight. Priest and Balor head off for a quick side-bar conversation.

Balor takes issue with Priest's comments during his segment with Seth "Freakin'" Rollins last week. Priest says he got worked up and only agreed to the stipulation for their title match at WWE Money In The Bank because he knows he can win. We head to another commercial break after this wraps up.

WWE Women's World Championship

Liv Morgan (C) vs. Zelina Vega

When we return from the break, we see a lengthy video package in honor of the late Sikoa Anao'i, who passed away last week. After it wraps up, we shoot backstage for a quick pre-match interview with Zelina Vega. She then heads to the ring for our next match of the evening, as we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

As we settle in from the advertising time out, we see a quick recap of The Wyatt's from earlier. Cole reminds us the VHS that was left with them this week will be played later in the show. The theme for Liv Morgan hits and out comes a smiling WWE Women's World Champion for her scheduled title defense.

Samantha Irvin handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger, and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. We see some basic early action and then Morgan takes over and starts doing Rhea Ripley's moves in front of Dominik Mysterio, who came to ringside, as did Rey Mysterio.

Liv keeps blowing kisses as Dom, but eventually the loss in focus allows Zelina to take over. Zelina hits a picture-perfect moonsault off the top-rope and a code red off the top-rope for close pin attempts.

Fans chant "Shave your mustache!" at Dom-Dom at ringside. Liv hits Zelina with Oblivion after Zelina throws a chair at Dom. Liv gets the pin and retains and then follows Dom around like a puppy dog immediately afterwards. Cathy Kelley interviews her before she goes to the back, and she dedicates her win to her "Daddy Dom."

Winner and STILL WWE Women's World Champion: Liv Morgan

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins Confronted By Damian Priest & Finn Balor

"The Mark of a Fighter" Modello-sponsored segment airs with Drew McIntyre talking about what he did to CM Punk and gloating about having his bracelet. After it wraps up, we see Seth "Freakin'" Rollins walking backstage. In the background, we see Sonya Deville talking to Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler but we can't hear what they're saying.

Back inside the TD Garden, Cole and Graves talk about the WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain documentary that is being released this Wednesday on WWE's official YouTube channel. We see a special sneak peek of the highly-anticipated behind-the-scenes documentary from this year's shows on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

After it wraps up, we head to another commercial break. When we return, "The Visionary" and "The Revolutionary" of WWE makes his way to the ring. He does his usual catchphrases and then begins talking about Damian Priest and WWE Money In The Bank. This brings out Finn Balor to cut him off. Balor talks about Priest changing lately because of him.

As Balor and Rollins trade verbal jabs, the theme for Damian Priest hits and out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He talks about how Balor isn't going to speak for him. Rollins thinks this is a set up for a Judgment Day attack. Priest assures him it's not. Rollins talks some trash and Balor ends up attacking him from behind, making Priest look like a liar.

Priest wasn't happy. As he was having words with Balor, Rollins recovers and attacks Balor. He turns and Priest ends up taking him out and leaving him laying to end the segment.

Women's Money In The Bank Qualifier

Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zoey Stark

The theme for Dakota Kai hits and the Damage CTRL member begins making her way to the ring for our lone Women's Money In The Bank Qualifier scheduled for tonight's show. As she settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Priest and Balor backstage. He tells him not to get involved at Money In The Bank, because he needs to do this on his own. He walks off and Balor doesn't look happy. Back inside the arena, Zoey Stark's theme hits and she comes to the ring. Ivy Nile is out next and then the bell sounds to get this one started.

Nile fights off Stark and Kai coming out of the gate, but gets sniped by Stark with a big shot for a close two-count. After that, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes contest continues. When we return, we see Stark and Nile both on the ropes in the corner.

Kai ends up there as well, where Nile ends up hitting a double bulldog off the middle rope. Moments later, we see things get down to the nitty-gritty, where the other members of Damage CTRL come out and get involved, leading to Stark picking up the win to qualify in the final spot for the women's ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank 2024.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women's Money In The Bank: Zoey Stark

VHS Tape No. 2: Bo Dallas & Uncle Howdy Talk About The Reckoning

We hear Cole talk again about the VHS tape left by The Wyatt's earlier tonight. The video, once again, is a one-on-one interview with Bo Dallas talking to Uncle Howdy in a super heavily edited, and awesome, video package.

He talks about being forgotten and left to the side and becoming a family with others in similar circumstances. The video seems to slowly show the morphing of Bo Dallas into the Uncle Howdy character that he is appearing to be talking to to us, the viewers.

He talks about how there are those who must pay for their sins. He says he is the voice of the reckoning. He is the reckoning. "I am nobody." The morphing of Dallas to Howdy gets more and more intense and then we see a wide shot. The Uncle Howdy character disappears.

Bo Dallas is shown sitting alone. "I set them free." Dallas disappears and now it is just Uncle Howdy. "There you are," he says, as the segment comes to an abrupt end. Very good stuff once again. Cole and Graves promote Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio coming up next. We head to another commercial.

Chad Gable Tries Luring Otis Back Into Abusive Relationship

As we settle back in from the break, we see a gloom looking Otis eating by himself when up walks Chad Gable. "You see that new Wyatt video? They're talking about me!" He talks about how he called Otis stupid, a disappointment and a blubbering idiot.

He says he knows Otis hates him. Otis says he doesn't hate him. Otis tells Gable this isn't our problem, it's yours. Gable says he's right, but who knows who's after him. It could be Otis, or even Maxxine Dupri. He says if that time comes, he'll have their back. The segment ends with Michael Cole saying, "Please don't fall for it, Otis!"

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Back inside the TD Garden, we hear the iconic sounds of Rey Mysterio's theme song. The WWE Hall of Fame legend makes his way out and heads to the ring for our next match of the evening. As he nears the ringside area, his music cuts off and is abruptly switched to the theme for his son and opponent for this bout, Dominik Mysterio.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this father-versus-son showdown in a rematch from WrestleMania 39. After some brief back-and-forth early action, we head into a quick mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Liv Morgan at ringside and all hell breaks loose.

Dom ends up knocked off the apron onto Liv, the opposite of what happened in previous weeks on the show. Liv has a big smile as she paws all over Dom while he's mounted on top of her. Rey comes out and brings Dom-Dom back into the ring. Zelina hits a Thesz Press on Liv at ringside for a big pop.

Back in the ring, Dom hits a 6-1-9 on Rey, but then hell breaks loose again, culminating in Rey picking up the win. Dom isn't happy. Liv is asking if he's okay and saying it's not her fault as they head to the back.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

Sheamus Dreamed Of Becoming A Two-Time Money In The Bank Winner

An elaborate Sheamus video package, much like Drew McIntyre's from earlier tonight, airs now to promote the main event Money In The Bank men's qualifier triple-threat match scheduled for later this evening.

In the video, Sheamus literally says it was his dream to one day make it to WWE and win Money In The Bank two times. No, seriously. He had dreams of winning Money In The Bank, becoming champion, losing the title and becoming Mr. Money In The Bank again ...apparently.

Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker Talk Intercontinental Title Match At Money In The Bank

After this wraps up, we return inside the TD Garden where Sami Zayn's theme hits. As the WWE Intercontinental Champion emerges, we shift gears and head into a quick commercial break.

When we return, we see footage of Shinsuke Nakamura in the corner for Rei Tsuruya for his UFC 303 win over Carlos Hernandez in Las Vegas over the weekend. Back live inside the arena, Zayn says it feels good to be here tonight as your Intercontinental Champion.

He brings up his scheduled title defense against Bron Breakker at Money In The Bank this weekend. He says the talk is that Breakker is going to run through him in Toronto. He says he gets it. Breakker is athletic and powerful as hell. He's fast as hell. He's been breaking people in half every week on Raw. He gets it.

With that said, he wants to repeat this one more time. At WWE Money In The Bank, he is going to beat Bron Breakker. As he continues to talk, the dogs begin barking and the theme for Breakker hits. Out comes the former WWE NXT World Champion to confront the I-C champ in the ring.

Breakker says Zayn actually earned some of his respect. He says whereas most guys in the back turn and walk away from him, Zayn sought him out and offered him a title opportunity. He assures Zayn that the respect is out the window this weekend, because in this ring he's going to break him and decimate him to become the new I-C champ.

Zayn points out that many have said the same thing in the past. Many have even done the same thing in the past. The difference is, Zayn always gets back up. He tells him he'll see him this weekend in Toronto. Breakker goes to leave, but stops and turns and runs through Zayn with a spear. He leaves him laying and heads to the back.

Breakker looks like he's leaving for real this time, but stops and then begins sprinting down the ramp and around the ring, where he charges at Zayn for a massive spear, only this time Zayn leap-frogs him and Breakker blasts into the steel steps. Zayn begins brawling with him and gets the better of things briefly.

Breakker leaps over a Helluva Kick and runs over Zayn with a spear again to leave the I-C champ laying. He holds the I-C title high in the air as he looks down at a crumbled Zayn at his feet. That's how this go-home segment for their I-C title tilt this weekend wraps up. After this finishes up, we head into another commercial break.

All Hell Breaks Loose With Women's Roster Backstage

When we return, we see Dakota Kai with Damage CTRL. She is upset about people getting involved in Damage CTRL business. Up comes Lyra Valkyria to talk trash to her, and then we see a giant women's brawl with others break out. Adam Pearce rushes to the scene with security to try and break things up and restore order.

Men's Money In The Bank Qualifier

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Ilja Dragunov

It's main event time!

But first, Cole and Graves introduce an elaborate video package that looks back at The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony from this past Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown, which culminated with "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman refusing to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his new "Tribal Chief."

That obviously resulted in The Bloodline triple-powerbombing him through the commentary table and sending him off in an ambulance. WWE boasts over 60 million views across various digital and social media platforms for the segment on the 6/28 blue brand show.

Back live, Cole and Graves promote the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Kickoff media event for Friday at 5/4c. They then run down the lineup of matches for the show, as the official match graphics flash across the screen.

After that, we head to the Ilja Dragunov video package like the McIntyre and Sheamus ones earlier promoting tonight's main event qualifier bout for Money In The Bank. We return live inside the TD Garden where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for "The Scottish Warrior" and out comes Drew McIntyre.

As McIntyre heads to the ring for our final match of the evening, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Chad Gable vs. "Main Event" Jey Uso is announced for next week's Raw. Also set for the 7/8 episode is Damage CTRL vs. Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Back inside the arena, the theme for Sheamus hits and Cole proclaims it is "FIGHT NIGHT!" as "The Celtic Warrior" makes his way to the ring. The entrance tune for former WWE NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov hits and out comes "The Mad Dragon."

The bell sounds and it's time to find out who will fill the final spot in the men's ladder match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event this Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. We see some basic back-and-forth action and then the fight spills out to the floor.

Former friends turned enemies Sheamus and McIntyre start to go at it. When we return, we see Dragunov take the offensive lead. "The Mad Dragon" hits multiple H-Bombs for close pin fall attempts, but ultimately can't get the job done.

As Sheamus starts to emerge into the offensive lead again, we shift gears and head into another mid-match commercial break as this high stakes match continues.

hen we return, we see each of the three competitors come within seconds of picking up the win, but don't.

In the end, McIntyre hits a Claymore Kick for the "W." Cathy Kelley interviews him in the ring afterwards. He puts the bracelet he stole from CM Punk on and says he guaranteed he would win the qualifier, he's guaranteeing victory at Money In The Bank and he also guarantees he's going to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion. And there's nothing CM Punk can do to stop him.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Money In The Bank: Drew McIntyre