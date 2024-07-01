Brodie Lee Tribute Sneakers by Reebok Now Available

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As announced, Reebok and AEW have joined forces once more to launch a new line of sneakers in tribute to former TNT Champion Brodie Lee, who sadly passed away in December 2020.

Today, AEW and Reebok released an official statement confirming the availability of this special edition. Full details are provided below.

Legacy Lives Forever

All Elite Wrestling, in collaboration with Champs Sports and Reebok, is honored to commemorate the legacy of our incredible former TNT Champion and celebrate the friend, leader, and unforgettable human Jonathan Huber was.

Today, ChampsSports.com released the Reebok Classic Leather sneaker dedicated to Brodie Lee aka Jonathan Huber.

The sneaker was designed in partnership with Brodie Jr. featuring thoughtful details placed throughout the entire shoe with nods to various moments in his career and life.

The Huber Family is proud to announce that all royalties will be donated in order to honor Jon’s legacy of kindness, compassion, and community.

We thank you for your endless love, support, and for continuing to help keep Jon Huber’s legacy alive.

With love,

All Elite Wrestling and The Huber Family – Amanda, Brodie Jr, & Nolan

#BrodieLeeLegacy