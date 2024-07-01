Hulk Hogan Declares Seth Rollins as “Simply the Best”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently praised Seth Rollins in an interview with Sportskeeda, stating that he sees Rollins as “simply the best.” Hogan commended Rollins for his ability to adapt and evolve throughout his career, calling him an “attraction.”

“He’s simply the best. He’s really come into his own. He morphed through that joker transition to turning it into his, and it was just a temporary pass-through that you know he could do where he could find the light of passage to feel comfortable in his own skin. He’s there, bro. He’s as solid as they get. He’s an attraction. All these guys just need to stay healthy, and they’re doing the crazy stuff that we didn’t do back in the day, so every time they go for a crazy move, I cringe, you know.”

Seth Rollins recently made his return to RAW after a lengthy hiatus since WrestleMania 40. Upon his comeback, Rollins was immediately targeted by the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

He is now set for a championship match against The Archer of Infamy at WWE’s next PLE, Money in the Bank, where he hopes to regain the title he made prestigious since its inception last year.