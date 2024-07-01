Shelton Benjamin Regrets Racist Impersonation in 2009

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

X account @OTD_in_WWE shared a video of Yoshi Tatsu’s WWE debut against Shelton Benjamin from the June 30th, 2009 edition of ECW. In the match, Benjamin performed a mock Japanese impersonation before being kicked in the head and pinned by Tatsu.

Benjamin commented on the match, writing:

“If I could erase one thing in my career this is it. I’m completely and utterly disgusted by this racist shit. I’m glad the ending was my character getting kicked in the head and losing #racismsucks”