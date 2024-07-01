WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shinsuke Nakamura Addresses WWE Status Amidst TV Absence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2024

While Shinsuke Nakamura continues to wrestle at live events, he hasn’t worked a match on WWE television since losing to Sheamus during the April 22nd, 2024 edition of RAW. Nakamura attended UFC 303 over the weekend and, while speaking to Aaron Bronsteter for SportsNet, commented on his WWE status:

“I’ve been wrestling for WWE over eight years now. I want to keep wrestling in WWE to give the fans more dream matches. That’s what I want to do; I want to show my passion. I brought the Japanese style to WWE but I still want to keep challenging.”

Nakamura also commented on being in Tsuruya Rei’s corner for the UFC fight:

“I knew his father for a long time. His son got a ticket for the UFC, so his father asked me about being his corner and I said ‘Of course, it’s my honor.'”


