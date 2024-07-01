WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Double Champion Mercedes Mone Vows to Globalize Women’s Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2024

Mercedes Moné is determined to take the revolution around the globe, especially now that she holds the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship.

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné became a double champion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door by defeating Stephanie Vaquer to win the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship. Moné has previously stated her goal to showcase AEW and women’s wrestling worldwide.

At the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, Mercedes Moné reflected on her title win and the significance of women participating in the “world-beating” attitude in wrestling.

“Because this is the place to be, this is AEW,” Mercedes Moné said. “I came here for a reason, to make women’s wrestling globalized, and now I can finally do that with the New Japan STRONG Women’s Championship. I can go to Japan, I can go to Mexico. I can go all around the world. If they want to come to me, being the face of TBS, then here we are. Every Wednesday on Dynamite, they can come up and step up to me. Because I am the best in the whole world.”

Source: wrestlezone.com
Tags: #aew #njpw #forbidden door #mercedes mone

