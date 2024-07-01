AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Continues to be a Major Success, Says Tony Khan

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On June 30, AEW and NJPW held the third annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The event, a collaboration between All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), has once again proven to be a remarkable success.

Speaking at the post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan emphasized the event's achievements.

“What a huge success this pay-per-view has been,” Tony Khan remarked. “This is our third Forbidden Door. What a great partnership. Tonight was not only a great pay-per-view, also a great live event here. Like we said, there [were] 11,000 fans here at UBS Arena paid, and over $1 million live gate. Really, really special. Third-straight year with over 11,000 fans and over a million dollar live gate, which is pretty cool.”

When questioned about the pay-per-view buys, Khan was optimistic but cautious, stating, “I won’t know the cable and satellite numbers for a while. I’m only projecting off digital buys, but we did fantastic tonight. I expect another great result based on the digital buys, which were excellent.”

The continued success of Forbidden Door highlights the strong partnership between AEW and NJPW and the growing interest in their collaborative events.