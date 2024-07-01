WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Injury Update from AEW Forbidden Door: Lio Rush Pulled from Upcoming Booking

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2024

An unfortunate injury from Sunday’s AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view has been announced, resulting in a star being pulled from an upcoming booking.

At the crossover event, a new TNT Champion was crowned, with Jack Perry emerging victorious in a six-man ladder match for the vacant title. However, the match came at a cost for Lio Rush, who sustained an injury during the intense competition.

Beyond Wrestling confirmed the news, revealing that Rush will be unable to participate in their July 4 show. The promotion released the following statement on Twitter:

BREAKING: "Lio Rush suffered an injury during tonight’s ladder match and will no longer be able to compete against @PerfectAaron1 at #Americanrana this Thursday, 4th of July at White Eagle in Worcester. We are working to find a suitable replacement…"

In response, Lio Rush took to Twitter to provide his own update, writing:

"I’m not suffering, but man am I in some pain. What a night. What a match. I’ll be back for more. Thanks to everyone for riding with me on this journey through the #ForbiddenDoor 🚪🪜"


