WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Former WWE Stars Spotted Backstage at AEW Forbidden Door 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2024

Former WWE Stars Spotted Backstage at AEW Forbidden Door 2024

Former WWE star Donovan Dijak and former WWE broadcast personality Matt Camp have been seen backstage at tonight’s AEW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view in Long Island, New York.

Dijak, who left WWE a few days ago after his contract expired, confirmed his presence by tagging Tony Khan and AEW in a tweet. He mentioned WWE did not offer to re-sign him despite his willingness to stay, and he has several indie matches lined up, including with RevPro in the UK.

Additionally, PWInsider reported that Matt Camp, a former co-host on WWE’s The Bump, was also backstage. Camp left WWE in February 2024 after a five-year tenure.

AEW Confirms 2024 Details for Annual Grand Slam Event at Arthur Ashe Stadium

AEW has officially confirmed their return to Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 25th, marking the fourth consecutive year the promotion will h [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 01, 2024 11:04AM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #aew #njpw #forbidden door #dijak #donovan dijak #matt camp

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88225/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π