Former WWE Stars Spotted Backstage at AEW Forbidden Door 2024

Former WWE star Donovan Dijak and former WWE broadcast personality Matt Camp have been seen backstage at tonight’s AEW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view in Long Island, New York.

Dijak, who left WWE a few days ago after his contract expired, confirmed his presence by tagging Tony Khan and AEW in a tweet. He mentioned WWE did not offer to re-sign him despite his willingness to stay, and he has several indie matches lined up, including with RevPro in the UK.

Additionally, PWInsider reported that Matt Camp, a former co-host on WWE’s The Bump, was also backstage. Camp left WWE in February 2024 after a five-year tenure.