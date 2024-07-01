AEW Confirms 2024 Details for Annual Grand Slam Event at Arthur Ashe Stadium

AEW has officially confirmed their return to Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 25th, marking the fourth consecutive year the promotion will host an event at the iconic venue. The announcement was made during the Forbidden Door event, where it was revealed that this year's show will feature a live Dynamite episode, followed by a taped Collision episode.
Last year's Grand Slam was headlined by MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe. It was also the event where Adam Cole suffered an ankle injury, which has kept him out of action since.
