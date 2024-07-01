WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW and AEW Announce Wrestle Dynasty PPV at Tokyo Dome, Japan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2024

A major announcement was made at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view.

The two companies revealed that NJPW will host Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th, 2025, at the iconic Tokyo Dome in Japan. The event will feature talents from CMLL, ROH, and STARDOM, showcasing a multi-promotional extravaganza. Wrestle Dynasty will occur one night after NJPW’s biggest event of the year, WrestleKingdom, on January 4th.

This will be the first time NJPW hosts a significant cross-promotional event with AEW talents competing in Japan since their collaboration began. Notably, AEW had a major presence at this year’s WrestleKingdom, although CMLL was not part of that event.

Tags: #aew #njpw #forbidden door #wrestle dynasty #cmll #roh #stardom

