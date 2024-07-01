WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mercedes Mone Wins NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship at AEW Forbidden Door 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2024

Mercedes Moné has captured more gold.

The CEO defeated Stephanie Vaquer at tonight’s AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, winning Vaquer’s NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship, adding it to her TBS Championship title. However, Moné’s celebration was short-lived.

Britt Baker made her triumphant return to AEW after a nearly ten-month absence. The live crowd, initially booing Moné due to her Boston affiliations, erupted in cheers for the DMD's return, hinting at a potential feud between the two top stars.

Jack Perry Crowned New AEW TNT Champion

Jack Perry, known as The Scapegoat, seized the TNT Championship in a thrilling ladder match at tonight’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 01, 2024 10:56AM


Tags: #aew #njpw #forbidden door #mercedes mone #results

