Mercedes Mone Wins NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship at AEW Forbidden Door 2024

Mercedes Moné has captured more gold.

The CEO defeated Stephanie Vaquer at tonight’s AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, winning Vaquer’s NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship, adding it to her TBS Championship title. However, Moné’s celebration was short-lived.

Britt Baker made her triumphant return to AEW after a nearly ten-month absence. The live crowd, initially booing Moné due to her Boston affiliations, erupted in cheers for the DMD's return, hinting at a potential feud between the two top stars.