Mercedes Mone Wins NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship at AEW Forbidden Door 2024

Mercedes Moné has captured more gold.
The CEO defeated Stephanie Vaquer at tonight’s AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, winning Vaquer’s NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship, adding it to her TBS Championship title. However, Moné’s celebration was short-lived.
Britt Baker made her triumphant return to AEW after a nearly ten-month absence. The live crowd, initially booing Moné due to her Boston affiliations, erupted in cheers for the DMD's return, hinting at a potential feud between the two top stars.
I put the BO$$ in #Boston— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) July 1, 2024
City of champions for a reason. #AndNew#2beltzmoné pic.twitter.com/WElWhnwmv2
⚡ Jack Perry Crowned New AEW TNT Champion
Jack Perry, known as The Scapegoat, seized the TNT Championship in a thrilling ladder match at tonight’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. [...]— Ben Kerin Jul 01, 2024 10:56AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com