Jack Perry Crowned New AEW TNT Champion at AEW Forbidden Door 2024

Jack Perry, known as The Scapegoat, seized the TNT Championship in a thrilling ladder match at tonight’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The match featured fierce competition from Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe, El-Phantasmo, Dante Martin, and Lio Rush. Perry emerged victorious after taking out Briscoe and ascending the ladder to claim the title.
The championship was vacated by former champion Adam Copeland, who had to relinquish it due to an injury sustained at AEW Double or Nothing.
Jack Perry wins the Ladder match to become the 13th man in history to win the TNT Championship!— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) July 1, 2024
JACK'S FIRST SANCTIONED SINGLES TITLE IN AEW. pic.twitter.com/73DbC8wNHX
⚡ AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door Results (June 30, 2024)
Featured below are complete AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door results from Sunday, June 30, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com [...]— Ben Kerin Jul 01, 2024 10:54AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com