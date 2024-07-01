Jack Perry Crowned New AEW TNT Champion at AEW Forbidden Door 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jack Perry, known as The Scapegoat, seized the TNT Championship in a thrilling ladder match at tonight’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The match featured fierce competition from Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe, El-Phantasmo, Dante Martin, and Lio Rush. Perry emerged victorious after taking out Briscoe and ascending the ladder to claim the title.

The championship was vacated by former champion Adam Copeland, who had to relinquish it due to an injury sustained at AEW Double or Nothing.