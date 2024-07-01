WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jack Perry Crowned New AEW TNT Champion at AEW Forbidden Door 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2024

Jack Perry, known as The Scapegoat, seized the TNT Championship in a thrilling ladder match at tonight’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The match featured fierce competition from Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe, El-Phantasmo, Dante Martin, and Lio Rush. Perry emerged victorious after taking out Briscoe and ascending the ladder to claim the title.

The championship was vacated by former champion Adam Copeland, who had to relinquish it due to an injury sustained at AEW Double or Nothing.

AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door Results (June 30, 2024)

Featured below are complete AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door results from Sunday, June 30, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 01, 2024 10:54AM


Tags: #aew #njpw #forbidden door #jack perry #results

