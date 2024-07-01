AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door Results (June 30, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door results from Sunday, June 30, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner, as the show aired live from 6:30pm EST. - Midnight EST. on pay-per-view.

AEW & NJPW: FORBIDDEN DOOR RESULTS (6/30/2024)

The "Zero Hour" pre-show for Forbidden Door starts off with a live shot inside the UBS Arena where Renee Paquette welcomes us to the official pre-show for tonight's AEW, NJPW, CMLL and STARDOM co-promoted event.

Settling in at the special panel area, Paquette welcomes us to the set for "Zero Hour," where she is joined by RJ City, Renee Paquette and Rocky Romero. They all agree that tonight is a big deal. They explain the different ways and various platforms you can watch tonight's show.

Paquette and City run down the matches scheduled for tonight's lengthy show with a stacked card. The official match graphics flash across the screen and we hear fans in the background reacting to each one that shows up as they run down the big lineup.

Backstage, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass talk about their match alongside Hiroshi Tanahashi against The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada. Back inside the arena, we shoot back to the pre-show panel, who are joined by Amanda Huber and -1 to talk about the new Reebok shoe dedicated to the late Mr. Brodie Lee (Jon Huber).

Serpentico vs. Kyle Fletcher

Inside the arena, Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness and Matt Menard welcome us in at ringside as Serpentico's theme hits to bring him out for our first match on the pre-show. Out next is his opponent, Kyle Fletcher. As he comes to the ring, we see footage of him losing the ROH TV title to Atlantis Jr. at the CMLL show at Arena Mexico.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Fletcher charges across the ring and blasts Serpentico with a big boot to the face. He follows up by going to work on him with kicks and stomps in the corner of the ring.

Serpentico tries to fight back, but Fletcher overwhelms him with another onslaught, ending with a long stalled suplex. He hits a tombstone pile driver but decides against pinning him. He takes him up to the top rope and hits a stalled buckle brain-buster for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Malakai Black & Brody King vs. Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly

The Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito video package for tonight's IWGP title match airs to kill a couple of minutes and then we return inside the UBS Arena, where the lights go out. The House of Black duo, The Kings of the Black Throne -- Malakai Black and Brody King, make their way to the ring.

Out next is the Private Party duo of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, followed by The Undisputed Kingdom team of Roderick Strong and Gabe Kidd. Finally, Kyle O'Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii make their way out and the bell sounds to get this four-way tag-team tilt officially off-and-running.

Malakai Black and Kyle O'Reilly get things started as the first two legal men in the ring. They trade a variety of kicks before landing at the same time a few times in a row. They hit the mat and the two trade submission attempts and reversals. O'Reilly hits a knee off the ropes and tags in Ishii.

Ishii and Brody King go at it as the crowd goes ballistic. Clearly seeing the two big boys colliding is what they were waiting for in this one. After the others in the bout get a few moments to shine, it comes down to Private Party and The Kings of the Black Throne trading high spots in the ring until King and Black get the pin.

Winners: Malakai Black & Brody King

Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano

The Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer video package for tonight's TBS Champion versus NJPW STRONG Women's Champion match airs to kill a couple of minutes and then we return inside the UBS Arena, where Stokely Hathaway self-introduces his team of Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe.

After they settle inside the squared circle, the upbeat catchy entrance tune for Willow Nightingale hits and out she comes accompanied by her partner for this women's tag-team bout, Tam Nakano. All four are ready to rock and roll, and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Nightingale starts things off and calls for Statlander to do the same, but when she won't, Nightingale tags in Nakano. When she does that, suddenly Statlander is willing to tag in and she does, starting things off with Nakano. She takes Nakano down and hits the double biceps pose.

Willow finally tags in, so Kris quickly tags out. Hathaway distracts the referee, allowing Watanabe to take over on offense for her team. She tags Statlander back in, who picks up where she left off, taking it to Nakano. Things build until Nightingale finally gets the hot tag.

For the first time, she gets her hands on her former friend turned rival Statlander. Statlander eats some shots from Willow and then quickly tags back out, which brings Watanabe in to endure more punishment from Nightingale. She ends up taking over and Statlander tags in.

Statlander picks the bones of the already beaten down Willow until Nakano tags back in. Nightingale and Nakano go for the Doomsday Device off the ropes, but it is countered. Nightingale ends up hitting an Avalanche Death Valley Driver off the ropes for a super close near fall attempt.

Watanabe hits a modified Styles Clash for a super close near fall of her own on Willow moments later. Willow fights back and hits a pounce on Watanabe before clotheslining Statlander over the top-rope. Nightingale splashes onto Kris on the floor after tagging Nakano in. Nakano hits a hammer-lock German suplex into a bridge for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano

Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament

Saraya vs. Mariah May

The Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland pre-match video package airs to kill a few minutes before we return inside the UBS Arena for our next "Zero Hour" pre-show match of the evening. The theme for Mariah May hits and out she comes accompanied by "Timeless" Toni Storm and Luther the Butler.

After she settles inside the squared circle, her music dies down. The entrance tune for her opponent for this Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament tilt plays next and out comes Saraya, accompanied by Harley Cameron. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

We see some basic back-and-forth action, with Saraya largely in the offensive driver's seat throughout. Hikaru Shida is shown watching on backstage. Harley hops on the apron for a distraction, but Storm comes over and beats her down.

May is distracted by this and almost finished off by Saraya, but she gets her hand on the ropes just in time before the count of three. May then gets a roll-up out of nowhere for the win. She will now move on to face Shida in the semifinals. Mina Shirakawa comes outto celebrate with May, and has a pull-apart with Storm.

Winner and ADVANCING in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament: Mariah May

Yota Tsuji, Titan & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix & Mistico

The "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa video package airs for their AEW Women's Championship showdown later tonight. We then return inside the UBS Arena where Hiromu Takahashi, Titan and Yota Tsuji come out together to the ring. Takahashi has a Mistico mask with him.

After they settle inside the ring for our final "Zero Hour" pre-show match of the evening before we switch over to the pay-per-view portion of the event, their music dies down and The Lucha Bros theme hits. Out comes Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix. They stop half-way down and Mistico's theme hits.

Mistico catches up with Penta and Fenix and the three head to the ring for what should be an excellent trios match to close out tonight's pre-show. Once all six are in the ring, the bell sounds and we get this one officially off-and-running. AEW, CMLL and NJPW are all featured in this one. Fans chant "Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!" before anything happens.

Fenix and Titan kick things off for their respective teams. After they brawl briefly, we see a series of tags and hot spots that brings everyone in the building to their feet. Multiple wild spots elicit "This is Awesome!" chants.

Things wrap up when Penta hits a Fear Factor with Fenix hitting a stomp off the top at the same time. Mistico follows up with his armbar for the win in an excellent pre-show main event. Excalibur and Nigel McGuinness run down the lineup for the pay-per-view as the match graphics flash across the screen and then the pre-show wraps up shortly afterwards.

Winners: Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix & Mistico

Hechicero vs. MJF

The cold open video package airs to get us started and then we shoot back inside the UBS Arena where Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness and Taz welcome us to the show. The theme for Hechicero hits and out comes the big masked man to kick things off with our first pay-per-view match of the evening.

After he settles inside the squared circle, we get a slight delay and then the familiar sounds of MJF's entrance tune hits. Out comes Maxwell Jacob Friedman to an absolutely explosive crowd reaction from his hometown fans here in the Long Island area. MJF takes a page out of Cody Rhodes' book and hops on some fans for quick crowd surfing. He didn't really move, though.

Inside the ring, MJF soaks up the hometown atmosphere some more and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. The Long Island crowd chants "He's our scumbag!" as MJF settles into the early offensive lead, stopping for some goofy comedy spots and routines as always in the early goings.

Following some more back-and-forth action, we see MJF look for his Heatseeker finisher. He doesn't get it. Hechicero starts to take over and enjoy some time in the offensive driver's seat. This doesn't last for long, however, as Friedman fights back into the lead and scores the victory in a pretty basic PPV opener.

Winner: MJF

The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. The Acclaimed & Hiroshi Tanahashi

The theme for The Young Bucks hits and out comes AEW EVP duo Nicholas and Matthew Jackson to a ton of boos from the Long Island fans. As they make it about half way down the ramp, we hear the coin drop and see an explosion as the music transitions into the theme for Kazuchika Okada. Fans pop pretty big for Okada.

After The Elite trio settle inside the squared circle, the music changes to the entrance tune for NJPW President, "Scissor Ace" himself, Hiroshi Tanahashi. He makes it half way down the ramp and the music switches to The Acclaimed's theme. Max Caster comes out freestyle rapping with Anthony Bowens.

He hits lines about Joe Biden's crappy U.S. President debate. He takes shots at Okada, calling him a b*tch about 100 times. He hits some local Long Island references to close things out with a big pop. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The bell sounds and Caster will get to back up his b*tch talk about Okada, as "The Rainmaker" stands across from him.

The two begin to mix it up, with Okada taking a cheap shot swipe to start things off. Caster plays to the crowd and tags in Tanahashi. He and Okada stare each other down and fans get nostalgic with loud "Holy sh*t!" chants just off of that alone. Okada looks like he's getting serious and ready for business, but then quickly scrambles over and tags in Jackson.

A few minutes later, we see Bowens and Caster take over and hit their arrival and mic drop combo finisher, but when Tanahashi goes to follow-up, The Young Bucks stop him. Moments later, Okada hits his Rainmaker finisher for the victory. After the match, Daddy Ass runs out to prevent anything further from happening.

Winners: The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada

Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament

Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

The pre-match video package for our next bout airs to tell the story leading up to this showdown between Bryan Danielson and Shingo Takagi. After it wraps up, we return inside the UBS Arena where it's time for quarterfinal action in the ongoing 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament.

Takagi makes his way out first to a lukewarm reaction as Excalibur talks about him being one of the most popular stars in NJPW. The crowd reaction in Long Island certainly doesn't match what is being said on the broadcast right now.

The familiar sounds of Bryan Danielson's theme hits and the crowd gives a big reaction to "The American Dragon" as he emerges from the back and heads to the ring. Excalibur points out the heavy taped up neck and back of Danielson as the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

We see Danielson start off with a ton of fire, but it isn't long at all before Takagi settles into a comfortable, prolonged offensive lead where he focuses his attack largely on the weakened, taped up neck and back of the fellow wrestling legend. He hits a Made in Japan after a top-rope suplex for a super close near fall, but somehow Danielson hung on.

Danielson fires up for an offensive comeback after that. He has Takagi dead to rights and riles the crowd up while stalking him for a running knee, which he connects with full-blast. He goes for the cover, yet somehow Takagi keeps this one alive by kicking out at two-and-a-half.

Danielson holds Takagi's hands and stomps the hell out of him before transitioning into a triangle choke submission attempt. Takagi muscles him up in an attempt to power out of the hold, but Danielson transitions into a tight armbar and Takagi taps out. Danielson advances in the tourney, where he faces PAC in the semifinals on Wednesday's Dynamite.

Winner and ADVANCING in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament: Bryan Danielson

AEW Women's World Championship

"Timeless" Toni Storm (C) vs. Mina Shirakawa

It's time for our first championship match of the evening, as the pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to the scheduled AEW Women's World Championship showdown between "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. Back inside the arena, the theme for Mina Shirakawa hits and out she comes to a pretty big crowd reaction.

Shirakawa does a big dance on her way out and then settles in the ring, where she is presented with a bouqet of flowers by Mariah May, which as Excalibur points out on the broadcast, is a tradition in Japan. The screen goes black-and-white and out comes reigning and defending AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm.

She comes out with a special America the Beautiful entrance, complete with a Statue of Liberty ring entrance gear and handheld torch, which is on fire. The champion and challenger are in the ring and ready to rock and roll after May presents Storm with her flowers. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

After some basic early back-and-forth action, we see Shirakawa take the early offensive lead. She dominates the action, focusing the majority of her attack on the knee and leg of the champ. On the floor, she stops and plays to Mariah a few times. In the end, Storm manages to get the win. Mariah looks unsure how to react.

Afterwards, Storm and Shirakawa shake hands. They do a big dramatic hug and Storm's theme plays again. Mariah looks relieved and then leads a three-way kiss between all of them, which elicits a standing over from everyone in Long Island, including Nigel McGuinness, who stands up from his spot on commentary to applaud the lip-lock. Funny stuff.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's World Champion: "Timeless" Toni Storm

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy

The pre-match video package airs now for our next match of the evening, which features the best technical wrestler in the world, Zack Sabre Jr., taking on the most freshly squeezed wrestler in the world, Orange Cassidy.

After the package wraps up, we shoot back inside the UBS Arena where Zack Sabre Jr. makes his way to the ring. He settles inside and then we hear the familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy's theme music as the "Freshly Squeezed" one makes his way out to a big pop. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Sabre Jr. takes the early lead, bringing the action down to the mat where he controls Cassidy with his grappling and submission, technical wrestling style of offense. He pops up to do Cassidy's own wimpy kick routine to him before laying in some stiff ones. He slaps Cassidy across the face, which wakes him up and angers him.

Cassidy hits a dragon screw on the knee of Sabre Jr., which helps him take over on offense for the first time in the bout. He hits a stundog millionaire but can't finish off Sabre Jr. afterwards. He sets him up for the Orange Punch, but Sabre Jr. counters and bends up the wrist of the "Freshly Squeezed" one.

Fans chant "You sick f**k!" at Sabre Jr. as he blatantly snaps the wrist of Cassidy once again. He likely has a large percentage of the audience envisioning a modern day Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Pete Dunne bout as he attacks and bends at the fingers of Cassidy. Cassidy hits Beach Break out of nowhere to slow down ZSJ's momentum.

Cassidy takes over again and goes for a pin with his hands in his pockets in a bridge pin attempt, but only gets two. Fans chant "This is Awesome!" as Sabre Jr. takes over again. Cassidy slaps the mouse trap on Sabre Jr., who quickly counters into an incredibly painful-looking arm and leg submission, which forces the tap. Sabre Jr. gets the win.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr.

Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Jeff Cobb vs. Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & HOOK

It's time for trios action, as the pre-match video package airs to show the events leading up to our next match of the evening. It will be the "For The World" Champion, "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho, along with Big Bill and Jeff Cobb, as they team up to take on the three-man team of Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata and "The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" HOOK.

Samoa Joe's theme hits inside the UBS Arena and fans chant "Joe! Joe! Joe!" as the former AEW World Champion emerges with his white towel over his neck as always. His music dies down and the theme for Katsuyori Shibata hits. Out comes "The Wrestler" with his trademark red towel over his neck as always.

Finally, we hear the sounds of Action Bronson and see the bat symbol spotlight shining bright inside the UBS Arena as HOOK emerges, without any towel over his neck despite being Taz's son. Go figure.

Jeff Cobb emerges first for the opposition, followed by his partners from "The Learning Tree," the longest-reigning "For The World" Champion of all-time, Chris Jericho, and his side kick, Big Bill. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Fans immediately chant, "Please retire!" at Jericho. He grabs the mic and proclaims to be from Long Island, so he's their hometown hero. "Thanks guys! Thanks guys!" Big Bill and Shibata kick things off for their respective teams. We see both teams enjoy some comfortable time in offensive control before we work towards the finish.

A loud "You still got it!" and "No you don't!" dueling chant spreads like wildfire throughout the UBS Arena after Jericho attempts a blatant low blow for the win, only for it to backfire on him. HOOK hits suplexes on everything that moves but walks right into a Codebreaker from Jericho for a close two-count.

HOOK and Shibata get chokes on at the same time. HOOK hits a throw as Shibata keeps his choke on in the corner. Joe gets a choke on as well. Jericho ends up walking into a Judas Effect from HOOK for the pin fall, as "The Learning Tree" is defeated with his own move.

Winners: Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & HOOK

TNT Championship Ladder Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo

Now the pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which is our second championship contest of the evening. The package wraps up and it's time to find out who is going to become the brand new TNT Champion, as the vacant belt will go home with someone when this one is said-and-done.

"Reach for the sky, boy!" hits and out comes ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe first to the ring for this highly-anticipated, high stakes ladder match for the vacant TNT Championship that former champion Adam Copeland was stripped of after suffering an injury in the Barbed Wire Steel Cage match against Malakai Black.

After Konosuke Takeshita, Dante Martin, Lio Rush and El Phantasmo make their respective ring walks after Briscoe, "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry comes out last and heads to the ring. The bell sounds and this one is now officially off-and-running. Things get off to a bang almost immediately, as chairs and ladders are brought into the mix virtually instantly.

We see some early high spots and then things build to Briscoe hitting an explosive running diving splash onto a ladder on the floor. The crowd goes berzerk for that and then Briscoe takes over again. A ladder bridge is set up across the top rungs of the ladder under the belt. Perry is nearly about to win when El Phantasmo runs across the ladder bridge to stop him.

One-by-one we see everyone head over and get launched off with high spots off the ladder, including one giving Perry a t**ty-twister from hell for a big pop. Dante Martin's bump off the ladder resulted in him immediately clutching his knee and yelling in pain as the commentators speculate if he just injured himself so soon after returning from his previous brutal leg injury.

The action resumes with Briscoe setting up a ladder on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. He goes to leap off for a high spot to the floor on a table, but it doesn't break. Ouch. Back in the ring, Takeshita hits a powerbomb on Rush on a ladder in the corner. Ouch. Takeshita also hits a blue thunder bomb onto El Phantasmo on two tables on the floor. Insane.

Back in the ring, Jack Perry starts to pick the bones of what is left, blasting anything that moves with a steel chair, most notably, Briscoe. "The Scapegoat" begins his climb up the ladder and with no one to stop him, he is able to unhook the TNT Championship title belt. We have a brand new TNT Champion, and his name is Jack Perry. Excellent match.

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry

TBS & NJPW STRONG Women's Championships

Mercedes Mone (C) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (C)

It's time for the champion versus champion showdown between the TBS Champion of AEW and the NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, as the pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight's highly-anticipated clash between Mercedes Mone and Stephanie Vaquer.

The video package wraps up and the theme for Vaquer hits. Out comes the reigning NJPW STRONG Women's Champion for this winner-take-all high stakes co-main event match-up. She comes to the ring with multiple titles on her, as she also holds championships in CMLL.

Out next with the elaborate fireworks-filled ring entrance, is "The CEO" herself, Mrs. Creative Control Mercedes Mone. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. After some initial back-and-forth action, we see Mone look for a cross-face submission.

Vaquer avoids it and gets her knees on each side of Mone's head, where she proceeds to thrust forward, repeatedly bashing Mone's dome into the mat. Mone takes over again from there, multiple times looking for her Mone-Maker finisher, only to come up short.

She gets the cross-face this time, but Vaquer counters into a submission attempt of her own. Mone hits two back-stabbers in a row and then tries to go to the top-rope, only for Vaquer to cut her off. Vaquer hits an intense dragon corkscrew off the ropes that elicits gasps from the crowd.

Stephanie Vaquer looks for double under-hooks for a big spot, but Mone avoids it. Mone hoists Vaquer up, but Vaquer escapes out the back door. Seconds later, Mone does hit her Mone-Maker finisher and follows up with the cross-face for the win. Mone is now the TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion.

After the match, the theme song for Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. hits and the crowd goes absolutely crazy as the former AEW Women's Champion emerges for her long-awaited comeback. Fireworks erupt as she heads half-way down the ramp with her eyes locked on Mone, who is staring back at her with both of her titles held high.

Winner and TBS & NJPW STRONG Women's Champion: Mercedes Mone

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Jon Moxley (C) vs. Tetsuya Naito

January 5, 2025 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan is when the AEW Wrestle Dream pay-per-view wiil take place, as we learn in a video package that premieres before the next title tilt of the evening. Now the story plays telling the events leading up to the IWGP title match between Jon Moxley and Tetsuya Naito.

After the video package wraps up, we hear Jim Ross taking his seat alongside Excalibur and Taz for this, our co-main event of the evening. The theme for Tetsuya Naito hits and out comes the Japanese legend for our second-to-last match of the evening.

He settles in the ring and then the "Death Rider" NJPW theme for Jon Moxley, not "Wild Thing" plays to bring out the reigning and defending IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Fans chant "Moxley! Moxley!" as the Blackpool Combat Club member makes his custom entrance through the crowd to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our fourteenth match of the evening. That's not a typo. You read that correctly. After a brawling-style start to this one, Mox starts to settle into a lengthy run in the offensive lead. He hits a big DDT for a close near fall. He goes to the top and hits a high-angle back-drop off the middle rope.

Shortly after, Naito takes over control of things. He stops Mox as he was climbing up backwards to the top-rope and with one hard shove, sends him flying over the ring post, where he crashes and burns violently on the floor at ringside.

Naito then tears the foam padding off the barricade and tries for a solid few seconds using it as a weapon. No, seriously. Mox starts to fight back, hitting a big power bomb for a close two-count. A steel chair is brought into the mix in the ring as Mox starts to take over. Naito goes over the top with his finisher for the pin fall victory. With the win, he is your new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Winner and NEW IWGP World Heavyweight Champion: Tetsuya Naito

AEW World Championship

Swerve Strickland (C) vs. Will Ospreay (C)

It's main event time (finally!)

As the clock strikes 11:25pm, the pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our final match of the evening, which features two champions colliding for the richest prize in All Elite Wrestling, the AEW World Championship. After the pre-match package wraps up, we return inside the UBS Arena.

A cool pre-entrance video montage plays with various NJPW footage of Jushin Thunder Liger and many others, which the commentators point out were influential, game-changing type performers, just like the man whose theme hits after it wraps up, Will Ospreay. The AEW International Champion emerges and heads to the ring to a big rock star crowd reaction.

The music wraps up, and then we hear the sounds of an unfamiliar voice, unless you're a hardcore hip-hop head, in which case, you immediately recognized it. Dipset's own Jim Jones comes out and the crowd pops surprisingly big as he does a pre-entrance mic routine to bring out the AEW World Champion. Prince Nana comes out and does his goofy-ass(ed), but always-entertaining dance.

Swerve Strickland follows after that and they head into the squared circle looking all business. The final pre-match ring introductions are in the rear view mirror and now the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. It's main event time in Elmont, New York.

Jim Ross points out on commentary, hilariously, that Jim Jones tried jumping the guard rail in fancy-fashion to get to his seat, but slipped and busted his ass. That's so awesome. God bless "Good Ole' J.R." The two lock-up and Swerve muscles Ospreay into the corner. He gives him a clean break, but rubs him the wrong way with his reaction, so Ospreay blasts him with a stiff forearm.

Ospreay picks up speed and hits the ropes back-and-forth, leaping in sideways with his legs around the dome of the champ, but Swerve flips and lands on his feet. He plays that up a bit and then re-engages, with each going for a kill-shot but missing by inches. They stop and square off as the fans roar and the commentators put over the cool moment.

Ospreay and Swerve trade shots. Swerve grounds Ospreay and gets ready to head to the top, but when he does, he turns and notices Ospreay kip-up to hit feet in one swift motion. Ospreay waves Swerve on, who stops and smirks before blasting him in the jaw with a big kick. Ospreay big-boots Swerve to the floor and plays to the crowd before hitting the ropes and diving out for a big splash.

"The Aerial Assassin" hits a drive-by on the floor, Roman Reigns style, and says something directly into the camera before going back to work on the AEW World Champion in the middle of the ring. On the floor, Ospreay hits a crazy standing hurricanrana off the barricade. Back in the ring, he goes for the cover, but only gets two. Swerve takes over again and locks Ospreay in an armbar.

The AEW International Champion escapes and starts to fire up on offense, picking up the speed in the match and bringing the crowd to life in a big way. After several close back-and-forth high spots and near fall attempts, Ospreay hits a Hidden Blade out of nowhere. Another Hidden Blade takes out the referee. Ospreay has Strickland dead to rights with the ref down.

Don Callis enters the ring with a screwdriver. Prince Nana heads over and shoves Callis down on his butt. Ospreay grabs Nana and has the screwdriver up to his neck. He stops himself. Strickland blasts Ospreay and lays him out. He climbs up and hits a Swerve Stomp. Out comes another ref for the count, but Ospreay kicks out. Swerve blasts Ospreay with a House Call from behind for an even closer two-count.

"Good god, they're gonna fight 'til Monday!" says Jim Ross on commentary. Well yeah, literally, Jimbo! It's three minutes away! Ospreay is still down and trying to recover and Swerve surveys the situation. He takes out Ospreay with another House Call and then hoists him up and plants him for the pin fall victory.

With the win, Swerve Strickland is still your AEW World Champion. Excellent main event to end a super long show. Medics come out to check on Ospreay afterwards, but he's okay. Swerve shows him respect. That's how the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: Swerve Strickland