AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Buy-In Results

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Prior to the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV main card, there were Zero Hour (pre-show) matches. Here were the results…

* Kyle Fletcher defeated Serpentico in a short, unadvertised singles match.

* House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) defeated Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen), Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly, and Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong. After things broke down with everyone in the ring, Brody pinned Kassidy with the Ganso Bomb to score the victory for his team.

* Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano defeated Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe. Willow took out Momo with the pounce and then Tam finished off Momo to get the win.

* Mariah May defeated Saraya in an Owen Hart tournament match. Saraya was distracted by Toni Storm at ringside but was eventually able to gain the upper hand. When Mariah regained control, Harley Cameron got on the apron but she was knocked off by Toni. Mariah then pinned Saraya to advance in the tournament. After the match, Toni raised Mariah’s hand but Mina Shirakawa came out and also raised Mariah’s hand.