WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Buy-In Results

Posted By: James Walsh on Jun 30, 2024

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Buy-In Results

Prior to the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV main card, there were Zero Hour (pre-show) matches. Here were the results…

* Kyle Fletcher defeated Serpentico in a short, unadvertised singles match.

* House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) defeated Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen), Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly, and Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong. After things broke down with everyone in the ring, Brody pinned Kassidy with the Ganso Bomb to score the victory for his team.

 

* Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano defeated Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe. Willow took out Momo with the pounce and then Tam finished off Momo to get the win.

* Mariah May defeated Saraya in an Owen Hart tournament match. Saraya was distracted by Toni Storm at ringside but was eventually able to gain the upper hand. When Mariah regained control, Harley Cameron got on the apron but she was knocked off by Toni. Mariah then pinned Saraya to advance in the tournament. After the match, Toni raised Mariah’s hand but Mina Shirakawa came out and also raised Mariah’s hand.

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #aew #njpw #forbidden door #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88219/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π