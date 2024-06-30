Brock Lesnar's Daughter on the Best Advice the Beast Ever Gave Her

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE star Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya is a track and field athlete and she broke the shot put record at Colorado State in 2023. While speaking to 9NEWS Sports Denver, Mya commented on advice that Brock gave to her…



“It’s really not about my dad. He is one of my biggest supporters, but at the end of the day, I’m here to make a name for myself. I think I’ve been in his shadow for so many years, which is cool, I guess. To me, at the end of the day, what I want people to know is that he’s dad to me. I don’t look at him as this superstar of a person. Him just being in my corner and me being in the spotlight and him in my shadow a little watching me, that’s super cool. This is not really going to sound good, but right after I won my NCAA title, he was like, ‘Take it all in, enjoy it, and then put it away and we move on.’ Honestly, at first I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ I had literally been dreaming about this day and it was such an incredible moment. Then I thought about it, and that is how life happens. You win some, you lose some, and it’s important to recognize all the hard work you put in.



The biggest thing he taught me was do not let your trophies or anything you’ve done change you as a person. I’ve tried super hard to be successful but also to not have an ego or to not be grateful to the people that have come into my life or the things that I’ve done. It sounds super cliche, but I guess I just moved on and I’m ready for the next thing. That’s how he’s always lived.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)



