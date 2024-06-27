AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Growth on June 26th, Still Under 700,000 Mark

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



The viewership numbers are in for the June 26th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to PW Torch and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, the show attracted 680,000 viewers and achieved a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Both figures represent a significant increase from the June 19th episode, which garnered only 502,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the key demo. The event was held at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, and drew an audience of 4,117 fans.

This was the final Dynamite before this Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, featuring your favorite AEW stars along with talents from NJPW, CMLL, and STARDOM.