Dijak to Depart WWE on June 28, Claims Company Didn't Attempt to Renegotiate Contract

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 27, 2024

Dijak has announced that he will be leaving WWE when his contract expires on June 28, as the company did not attempt to negotiate a new deal with him.

Dijak released the following statement on X:

"Here's the truth,

"WWE never negotiated with me. We attempted to negotiate and they stonewalled us. They never made me a single offer, then they informed me they would not renew my contract at the eleventh hour. 2 months ago I was in one of the best matches in NXT history, and a top match of Wrestlemania weekend. On that day, a top executive in WWE told me I was 'crushing it.' I was slated to feud for the NXT title but I got called up to RAW instead. I consistently outperformed everyone's expectations, especially throughout 2023 and early 2024. I never complained about anything or was difficult to work with. I tirelessly pitched ideas to anyone who would listen, as recently as the day before I was notified. I never once missed a booking, and I was injured 1 time in 7 years for 3 months. I'm thankful, disappointed, but also excited. This has lit a fire under me to relentlessly prove myself to the world. All I ever wanted was a fair shot and now I have the opportunity to go out and take it. That's enough talk, now it's time to Do or Dijak.

"My last day under a WWE contract is June 28, 2024.
"Bookings/Interviews: BookDijak@gmail.com

"Get ready to Feast Your F*cking Eyes."

The announcement tagged AEW's Tony Khan, TNA Wrestling, Tommy Dreamer, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

 


Tags: #wwe #nxt #dijak

