Dijak to Depart WWE on June 28, Claims Company Didn't Attempt to Renegotiate Contract

Dijak has announced that he will be leaving WWE when his contract expires on June 28, as the company did not attempt to negotiate a new deal with him.

Dijak released the following statement on X:

"Here's the truth,

"WWE never negotiated with me. We attempted to negotiate and they stonewalled us. They never made me a single offer, then they informed me they would not renew my contract at the eleventh hour. 2 months ago I was in one of the best matches in NXT history, and a top match of Wrestlemania weekend. On that day, a top executive in WWE told me I was 'crushing it.' I was slated to feud for the NXT title but I got called up to RAW instead. I consistently outperformed everyone's expectations, especially throughout 2023 and early 2024. I never complained about anything or was difficult to work with. I tirelessly pitched ideas to anyone who would listen, as recently as the day before I was notified. I never once missed a booking, and I was injured 1 time in 7 years for 3 months. I'm thankful, disappointed, but also excited. This has lit a fire under me to relentlessly prove myself to the world. All I ever wanted was a fair shot and now I have the opportunity to go out and take it. That's enough talk, now it's time to Do or Dijak.

"My last day under a WWE contract is June 28, 2024.

"Bookings/Interviews: BookDijak@gmail.com

"Get ready to Feast Your F*cking Eyes."

The announcement tagged AEW's Tony Khan, TNA Wrestling, Tommy Dreamer, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.