Nick Hogan Receives One Year Probation in DUI Case

As previously reported, Nick Hogan changed his plea regarding his DUI arrest during his appearance before the Pinellas County Court on Friday, June 21. He avoided a trial by pleading guilty to violating Florida’s Move Over Act.

According to PWInsider.com, Hogan was sentenced to a year of probation with an alcohol monitoring system for the first 120 days, a $1,000 fine, and a 12-hour Advanced Driving Instruction class. The report also notes that his license won’t be suspended as long as he completes the class.

Hogan apologized to the Clearwater Police Department and the court and can request release from probation after six months.