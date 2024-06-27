Two Big Matches Announced for TNA iMPACT on AXS TV Taping

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On Wednesday, TNA Wrestling revealed two exciting additions to their upcoming television tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, set for Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29.

For the June 29 taping, fans will see The Hardy Boyz—Jeff Hardy and “BROKEN” Matt Hardy, accompanied by Rebecca Hardy—face off against The System's Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards, with Alisha Edwards by their side.

The night before, on June 28, Matt Hardy will join forces with his wife, Rebecca Hardy, in a mixed tag-team match against The System's Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards.

Don't miss out on exclusive meet & greets with your favorite TNA stars at 2300 Arena in Philly!



June 28: Mustafa Ali, Jordynne Grace, Mike Santana, Joe Hendry

June 29: Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Alisha Edwards, Masha Slamovich



🎟️ Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/0NG8pA0Mhp! pic.twitter.com/PtB4mIRdqv — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 26, 2024