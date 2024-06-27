WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Two Big Matches Announced for TNA iMPACT on AXS TV Taping

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 27, 2024

Two Big Matches Announced for TNA iMPACT on AXS TV Taping

On Wednesday, TNA Wrestling revealed two exciting additions to their upcoming television tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, set for Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29.

For the June 29 taping, fans will see The Hardy Boyz—Jeff Hardy and “BROKEN” Matt Hardy, accompanied by Rebecca Hardy—face off against The System's Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards, with Alisha Edwards by their side.

The night before, on June 28, Matt Hardy will join forces with his wife, Rebecca Hardy, in a mixed tag-team match against The System's Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards.


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88205/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π