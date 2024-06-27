Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews Tie the Knot

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Rhea Ripley, 27, and Buddy Matthews, 35, have officially said "I do." The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2022, announced their engagement last August.

Both Ripley (real name Demi Bennett) and Matthews (real name Matthew Adams) hail from Australia. Currently, Ripley is sidelined due to an unspecified injury, which led to her vacating the WWE Women’s World Championship on the April 15 edition of Raw, where she appeared with her right arm in a sling.

Matthews, a former AEW World Trios Champion, last competed on the June 15 episode of AEW Collision. Alongside Brody King and Malakai Black of House of Black, he defeated the AEW Unified Trios Champions Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson in a non-title six-man tag match.

Congrats to the happy couple!