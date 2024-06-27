Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Where was Tony Schiavone at the End of AEW Dynamite this Week?

The legendary pro wrestling commentator, Tony Schiavone, lost his voice before the conclusion of the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, June 26, 2024, at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Schiavone, who started the show on commentary alongside Excalibur and Taz, was noticeably absent by the end of the show.

After a fan brought this up on social media, Schiavone hopped on X to explain what happened.

“Lost my voice,” Schiavone explained. “It was giving me problems all weekend. Thanks for asking.”