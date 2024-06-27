WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS: AEW Collision Taping Results For 6/29 Show From Buffalo, N.Y.

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 27, 2024

The final AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 "go-home" show is officially in the books.

In addition to the last episode of AEW Dynamite, leading up to the highly-anticipated annual co-promoted pay-per-view event from All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, the final episode of AEW Collision before the big show was also taped on Wednesday night.

After the June 26 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, matches and segments were recorded for the June 29 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Courtesy of CageMatch.net, here are the complete spoiler results from the AEW Collision taping for 6/29.

- Serena Deeb defeated Kelly Madan

- Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii defeated TMDK’s Robbie Eagles & Shane Haste

- NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeated Lady Frost in a non-title match — TBS Champion Mercedes Mone was ringside for the match

- Hechicero defeated Kevin Blackwood

- Daniel Garcia defeated The Butcher

- Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament quarterfinals: Hikaru Shida defeated Deonna Purrazzo — Purrazzo attacked Shida after the match, with Thunder Rosa making the save

- El Phantasmo, Jack Perry & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Mark Briscoe, Lio Rush & Dante Martin


