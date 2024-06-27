WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Extends Open Invitation to Shane McMahon

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 27, 2024

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote tonight's edition of Dynamite in Buffalo, New York. This show marks the final Dynamite before the Forbidden Door pay-per-view this Sunday. During the interview, Khan addressed rumors about AEW engaging in talks with Shane McMahon, clarifying that these rumors are untrue. Nevertheless, Khan expressed his respect for Shane McMahon and extended an open invitation to him.

"I heard the rumor he might be interested. I’ve never met Shane, but we have a lot of mutual friends. I have a lot of respect for him as an executive and a professional wrestler. Shane is always welcome in AEW," said Khan.

Shane McMahon was last seen in WWE during WrestleMania 39, where he suffered an unfortunate injury in a surprise match against The Miz. The incident led to WWE Hall of Famer and rap legend Snoop Dogg stepping in and delivering a knockout blow to The Miz.

