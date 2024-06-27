WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Mourns the Loss of German Announcer Günter Zapf

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 27, 2024

Günter Zapf, the beloved German announcer for AEW, has passed away. Before his broadcasting career, Zapf played cornerback for the Munich Cowboys. He was a WWE announcer from 2002 to 2013. In 2016, he joined DAZN and Premiere, calling NFL and MLB games, and also announced for Lucha Underground. Zapf began working with AEW when the promotion started airing on DMAX.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his voice and passion for the sport.

