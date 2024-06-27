AEW Dynamite Results (June 26, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner, as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/26/2024)

We get a live cold open inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., where we immediately hear the familiar sounds of MJF's theme music. Out he comes to kick off this week's show as Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz welcome us to the show.

MJF, Daniel Garcia & Will Ospreay Kick Off This Week's Show

MJF settles in the ring to chants of "MJF! MJF!" He addresses the Buffalo crowd but is quickly cut off by the theme for Daniel Garcia. Out comes Garcia for a stare down with MJF. Garcia points out his family in the crowd and then says he's gonna do something no one else has done, which is say something nice about MJF.

MJF backs in a corner and smiles and says, "Go on!" Garcia goes on to talk about MJF's historic run as AEW Champion. He mentions a talk he had with him while MJF was on top about how MJF called him a pillar of AEW. He says he feels he can go one better and become the backbone of AEW.

Garcia wraps up and tells MJF if he talks sh*t now, he's gonna have the whole city of Buffalo call him two-faced. MJF says, "two-faced? Me? No way!" He then assures him he won't be saying bad things about Buffalo. He then mentions how he's wrestling a man dressed like a badly dressed comic book character in Hechicero in Long Island this weekend.

He also promotes his upcoming return to AEW Collision. He says before he was so rudely interrupted, he was gonna ask Garcia to come out here. MJF says after everything that just came out of Garcia's mouth, he's only got one thing to say to him -- "Thank you." He says few admit nice things he does behind-the-scenes. He's a champ on top in his 20s.

He says everyone thinks they deserve his spot, but none are man enough to beat him and take it. "However I know one guy who is getting closer and closer." He gives Daniel Garcia that praise. He says Danny reminds him of him. A young, cocky, tough guy from New York. He says guys like them gotta splash water in their face.

They have to remind themselves it ain't the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog. He says these two N.Y. pitbulls have a whole lot of fight, bark and bite. He says with all that said, when he gave him a title shot, he whipped his scrawny little ass without breaking a sweat.

"However since then you have grown exponentially." He then pitches an idea for himself and Daniel Garcia to do battle at AEW ALL IN at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Garcia celebrates like he scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl. He even points out his mom's reaction. He says that's huge, but is then cut off by the theme of Will Ospreay.

Out comes the AEW International Champion, who challenges for the AEW Championship against Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door 2024 on pay-per-view this Sunday. He joins Garcia and MJF in the ring. Ospreay says he didn't want to interrupt, he just wanted to give props to the hometown Buffalo boy Daniel Garcia.

He, much like MJF, gives Garcia a ton of praise as MJF stands in the background looking unimpressed with him. He then says because he appreciates Garcia and loves Buffalo, he'll offer Garcia a shot at the AEW International Championship for next week's show.

He says not only with that belt be on-the-line, he'll also put the world title on-the-line when he wins it this Sunday. The two shake-hands and then Ospreay turns and notices MJF looking at him not too friendly. Ospreay exits the ring. Garcia goes to talk to MJF. MJF cuts him off. He says that's a big opportunity and you need to focus on that. He says he's proud of him, wishes him luck and walks off.

Swerve Strickland Reacts Backstage

Backstage, Swerve Strickland questions how Will Ospreay is already giving out title shots at the AEW World Championship before he even has it. He says he better focus on The Gates of Agony for tonight.

As he's talking, fans in the background chant, "We can't hear you!" They did by the end, however, as after Swerve walks off, Prince Nana looks at the camera and says, "Who's house?" The fans respond loudly with, "Swerve's House!"

Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan

Inside the KeyBank Center again, Excalibur and company welcome "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson on special guest commentary for our opening contest. "Wild Thing" plays as the Blackpool Combat Club trio of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta make their way to the ring.

After they settle in the ring, the theme for their opponents plays and out comes the LIJ trio of Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi and Titan. The commentators promote the Danielson vs. Takagi battle at Forbidden Door this weekend as the BCC and LIJ trios bout gets started.

Kicking things off for their teams are Castagnoli and Takagi. Castagnoli gets the early jump on him as the commentators put over Takagi's strength. The two trade shots in the middle of the ring until Castagnoli hits a back elbow and whips him into the corner. He charges at him to follow up, but Takagi hits a power hip-toss that sends him flying across the ring.

Yuta and Takahashi tag in for their respective teams and the pace picks up. We see the BCC take back over when all six men enter the ring for high spots. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Titan blasts Moxley with a big kick after Matrix'ing his way away from a big Mox lariat attempt.

After some more back-and-forth action, Mox hits the ring with a steel chair and after a blatant whack to one of his opponents, the ref calls for the bell. As the brawl continues after the match, the theme for Mox's opponent at Forbidden Door, Tetsuya Naito, hits. He comes out after a big build-up and stares Mox down from the entrance tunnel as he takes his entrance gear off.

Mox charges up at him on the ramp and the two begin trading shots in a wild brawl all over the ringside and ring entrance areas. Takagi and Yuta are shown duking it out back inside the ring. Takagi does the hammering elbow blows spot to Yuta that the BCC guys usually do. Takagi's opponent for Sunday, Bryan Danielson, leaves commentary and stares him down as the crowd goes wild.

Winners via DQ: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan

2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament

Jay White vs. Rey Fenix

We head to a break after the post-match scene wraps up and when we return, the lights in the building go out. One of the coolest entrances in wrestling goes down as Bullet Club Gold make their way out, with Juice Robinson and The Gunns accompanying "Switchblade" Jay White to the ring for his Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament match.

After they settle inside the squared circle for our next match of the evening, the theme for The Lucha Bros plays and out comes Rey Fenix accompanied by Penta El Zero Miedo and Alex Abrahantes. Fenix and White are in the ring, the bell sounds and it's now time to find out who will be moving on and advancing in the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament.

Fenix with help from Penta and Abrahantes, play to the crowd, as does White and the rest of the Bang Bang Gang, competing for crowd chants. The referee has seen enough of this and ejects everyone from ringside. Now White and Fenix get after it, with Fenix trying to roll up an unsuspecting White from behind to steal the win early.

Fenix kicks out and then kicks the crap out of Fenix in the mid-section in the corner. After some more back-and-forth action, we head into a mid-match break. As we settle back in from the break, we see White work his way to victory to advance in the tourney. After the match, Christian Cage and The Patriarchy come out to confront them. Nothing happens and they walk off with Christian smiling.

Winner and ADVANCING: Jay White

The Elite Issue A Challenge, The Acclaimed Respond With Different Challenge

Backstage, AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Young Bucks talk about their recent interaction with The Acclaimed and then talk about Jack Perry and the wild card spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

After that wraps up, The Acclaimed's theme hits and out they come to the ring. As they settle inside, we head to a pre-segment commercial break. After we return, The Acclaimed talk trash but are cut off when they go to do their scissor me routine.

The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada come out. Okada says scissor me, bitch. The Young Bucks challenge The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass to a match at Forbidden Door. Daddy Ass has a different idea. He says he knows a president. Hiroshi Tanahashi appears on the big screen.

Tanahashi in the video says he is Okada's biggest rival. We see footage of their history together and then he finishes by saying, "Scissor Ass is coming." It is officially announced that The Elite will battle The Acclaimed and Hiroshi Tanahashi this Sunday.

"Timeless" Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May vs. Saraya, Anna Jay & Harley Cameron

Renee Paquette interviews ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly and Orange Cassidy. Cassidy is still as cool as a cucumber. Briscoe is still wild as hell and so awesome it can't be explained, it has to be seen. O'Reilly cuts a promo exactly like Briscoe, which he delivered in awesome fashion.

Back inside the arena, "Timeless" Toni Storm comes out. Mariah May came out originally but turned right back around and went in the tunnel again. Storm settles in the ring. Mina Shirakawa comes out with Mariah May dressed like old school Toni Storm.

The two do a little dance together and then skip down to the ring as Storm glares at them. The three settle in the ring on their end and then the theme for their opponents hits and out together comes Saraya, Anna Jay and Harley Cameron. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with women's Trios action.

Shirakawa and Jay kick things off for their respective teams. Shirakawa establishes the offensive lead but refuses to tag in Storm, instead opting to look right past her and tag in May instead. Storm looks annoyed. Harley tags in and takes over on Mariah. May fights back with a spinning back-breaker.

May goes over to make a tag, but is frozen when Storm and Shirakawa both audition to be the one tagged. Things break down and Saraya, Harley and Anna start to take over on offense as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Shirakawa hit her finisher to get her team the win. After the match, Storm goes to do a little celebratory dance with Mariah. Mina Shirakawa gets jealous and takes the bottle for their trademark champagne toast and goes to break it over Storm's head. Storm moves and she accidentally knocks out May.

Winners: "Timeless" Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May

"The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho Heads To The Ring

Backstage, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone announces she'll be ringside for NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer's match at Saturday's AEW Collision.

After this wraps up, the longest-reigning "For The World" champion of ALL-TIME, "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho emerges and heads to the ring with Big Bill and "The Bounty Hunter" Bryan Keith.

Big Bill points to Bryan Keith's arm in a sling and says HOOK, Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata challenged them to a Trios match knowing they were one man short.

He then gives props to Jericho for teaching him that when one door closes, another door, perhaps a Forbidden Door, opens. A smiley, happy Jericho reveals they have a video from Minoru Suzuki to replace Keith for the Trios bout at Forbidden Door.

He hasn't seen it yet and wants to watch it together with all of us. Suzuki says Jericho is soft now and he thinks "The Learning Tree" is stupid. He wants nothing to do with anything. He says instead, he'll face Jericho one-on-one and the FTW will be on-the-line.

He mocks him with a broken English, "Thank you guys, see you soon!" to finish up. Bryan Keith takes exception to Jericho being called a chicken in the video. Samoa Joe's theme hits and out comes Joe with HOOK and Shibata.

Joe says this is awkward. He says he came to Buffalo looking for a savior, and yet, he struck out again. He says what we learned tonight is that The Learning Tree is just like the Jericho family tree -- it doesn't have enough branches.

Shibata tells Jericho "Oh brother, this guy sucks" with his translation app. The fans chant it. Jericho smacks Joe. Joe smiles and then looks pissed and wide-eyed as he headbutts Jericho, Kurt Angle style. The fight is on with all of the guys and The Learning Tree trio run off away from the fight. We head to another break.

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kyle O'Reilly

When we return, we see Gabe Kidd with Roderick Strong and The Undisputed Kingdom in the crowd. Zack Sabre Jr's theme hits and he heads to the ring for our next match of the evening.

Orange Cassidy is shown on special guest commentary for this match. Kyle O'Reilly heads to the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. The two put on a wrestling clinic for about 5-8 minutes and then Sabre Jr. gets the submission win.

Cassidy, who was downright brutal on commentary, ended up coming into the ring after the match. Zack Sabre Jr. and his crew stood him down until the theme for Tomohiro Ishii hit and he came out to stand by Cassidy's side. After this, we shot into another commercial break.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr.

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Gates Of Agony

It's main event time!

As we settle back in from the break, the theme for the reigning AEW World Champion hits. Out comes Swerve Strickland accompanied by Prince Nana, who as always, does his goofy-ass(ed) but always-entertaining dance. The two settle in the ring for our tag-team headliner.

Before Swerve finishes his entrance, while about to pose the ring apron outside of the ring ropes, his theme is cut off as the entrance tune for his partner, AEW International Champion Will Ospreay, plays. Swerve looks annoyed. Ospreay settles in the ring as well.

Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun, collectively known as The Gates of Agony, make their way out next as their opponents. Taz reminds us on commentary that Swerve knows these two well after having been in The Mogul Embassy together in the past. The bell sounds and off we go.

Swerve and Ospreay argue over who is going to start things off as Prince Nana cheerleads "Who's House?" / "Swerve's House!" cat-call chants with the Buffalo crowd. Distracted over their own bickering, Ospreay and Swerve and jumped by Liona and Kaun early on.

Kaun and Ospreay kick things off for their respective teams when the dust settles. Ospreay hits a phenomenal forearm off the springboard from the ropes and goes for the cover, but only gets one.

Swerve tags in and hits some double-team offense with Ospreay before Swerve yells at Ospreay to get out to the apron. Ospreay runs in to help out but Kaun moves. Ospreay nearly kicks Swerve, but Swerve catches his foot and gives him a tilted head look.

The Gates of Agony take back over. We head to a mid-match commercial break as the clock is about to strike 10:00pm. Looks like we're going long, yet again. When we return, we see Liona dominating Swerve. Swerve hits a powerful upkick off his back to fight back into competitive form.

Ospreay finally gets the much-needed hot tag and immediately starts to take over on offense for his team. He hits many of his trademark spots on both Kaun and Liona. Kaun cuts Ospreay off on the top-rope and hits a super-jack-hammer for a close two-count.

Strickland hits a Swerve Stomp on Liona on the floor. Back in the ring, Ospreay hits a Spanish Fly on Kaun for a close two-count. Ospreay looks for the Tiger Driver, stopping to glare at Swerve first. Kaun escapes. Liona shoulder-tackles Ospreay for Kaun to get a two-count.

Swerve helps Ospreay hit an Os-Cutter. Ospreay goes for the cover but Liona kicks out. Swerve stomps on the arm of Kaun, seemingly breaking it. Ospreay hits a Hidden Blade on Liona for the win. Ospreay tries posing with both titles afterwards, but Swerve blasts him from behind and takes his title back. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay