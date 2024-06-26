WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

TNA Wrestling Bolsters Roster with Signing of Sinner & Saint

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2024

TNA Wrestling Bolsters Roster with Signing of Sinner & Saint

Rising stars Sinner & Saint are officially part of the TNA roser! The dynamic duo revealed the news in a recent interview with Fightful, following their impressive performance at the company's Newport Tapings.

Judas Icarus and Travis Williams, the two halves of Sinner & Saint, have been tearing up the Canadian independent scene and clearly caught the attention of TNA higher-ups, according to Fightful Select. While details of their contracts haven't been made public, fans can expect to see Sinner & Saint light up TNA+ and AXS TV in the near future.

Get a taste of their high-octane action by checking out one of their matches from a recent edition of TNA Xplosion.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #sinner amp saint

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88197/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π