TNA Wrestling Bolsters Roster with Signing of Sinner & Saint

Rising stars Sinner & Saint are officially part of the TNA roser! The dynamic duo revealed the news in a recent interview with Fightful, following their impressive performance at the company's Newport Tapings.

Judas Icarus and Travis Williams, the two halves of Sinner & Saint, have been tearing up the Canadian independent scene and clearly caught the attention of TNA higher-ups, according to Fightful Select. While details of their contracts haven't been made public, fans can expect to see Sinner & Saint light up TNA+ and AXS TV in the near future.

Get a taste of their high-octane action by checking out one of their matches from a recent edition of TNA Xplosion.