AEW Dynamite to Host Shark Week Themed "Beach Break" Special with Owen Hart Cup Matches

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced today that next week's Dynamite episode, taking place on July 3rd in Chicago, will be a special "Beach Break" edition. This coincides with the company's partnership with Discovery Channel's Shark Week.

The event will also feature the first announced matches for the upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament. Veteran wrestler Jeff Jarrett will battle a yet-to-be-revealed opponent in a men's quarterfinal match. In the men's semifinals, PAC will face the winner of the upcoming Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The women's division will see a clash of former friends as Willow Nightingale takes on Kris Statlander in a quarterfinal matchup.