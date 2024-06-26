WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Dynamite to Host Shark Week Themed "Beach Break" Special with Owen Hart Cup Matches

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2024

AEW Dynamite to Host Shark Week Themed "Beach Break" Special with Owen Hart Cup Matches

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced today that next week's Dynamite episode, taking place on July 3rd in Chicago, will be a special "Beach Break" edition. This coincides with the company's partnership with Discovery Channel's Shark Week.

The event will also feature the first announced matches for the upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament. Veteran wrestler Jeff Jarrett will battle a yet-to-be-revealed opponent in a men's quarterfinal match. In the men's semifinals, PAC will face the winner of the upcoming Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The women's division will see a clash of former friends as Willow Nightingale takes on Kris Statlander in a quarterfinal matchup.


Tags: #aew #beach break

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88196/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π