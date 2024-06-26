WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Preview: Forbidden Door Go-Home Show from Buffalo, NY

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2024

All Elite Wrestling presents the Forbidden Door go-home edition of Dynamite tonight from Buffalo, NY, featuring a packed lineup of exciting matches and appearances.

Highlights of the confirmed card include:

- Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Kaun)

- Jay White vs. Rey Fenix in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round match

- An appearance by MJF

- Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, Titan, & Hiromu Takahashi)

- Additionally, fans can look forward to:

- Saraya, Anna Jay & Harley Cameron vs. Toni Storm, Mariah May & Mina Shirakawa

- A segment featuring Daniel Garcia

- Kyle O'Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Newly announced: AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will speak on the show. Mone is set to defend her AEW TBS Title against NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this Sunday.


