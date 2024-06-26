Jim Ross Hospitalized Again Due to Breathing Issues

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jim Ross is unfortunately back in the hospital.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator revealed on social media that he was having difficulty breathing and was admitted back into the hospital. Ross adds that he “will be okay” and plans on fighting through as he always has.

"Another trip to the ER. Difficulty breathing. Likely an overnight stay. I’ll be ok. Let’s fight!" Ross wrote.

Ross was previously hospitalized due to shortness of breath back in May, which caused him to miss AEW Double or Nothing. The legendary play-by-play man has been dealing with several health issues over the last year.

WNS would like to wish Ross a speedy recovery.