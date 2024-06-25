WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Double or Nothing 2024 in Las Vegas Draws Over $580,000 Gate

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2024

WrestleNomics reports that AEW’s 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view generated a gate of $582,204, according to Pollstar. The event took place on May 26th at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, featuring ‘Anarchy In The Arena’ and the debut of Mercedes Moné. The AEW Collision event the night before at the same venue added $112,298 from 3,944 ticket sales.

Double or Nothing is the second highest-grossing AEW pay-per-view this year, behind March’s Revolution, which included The Icon Sting's final match. This might change after AEW All In London, which has already sold over 40,000 tickets. In comparison, the 2022 and 2023 Double or Nothing events drew gates of over $1 million and just over $900,000, respectively.

Reports indicate AEW budgeted $3,868,200 for Double or Nothing and Collision. The pay-per-view buys are yet to be revealed, which will determine if AEW was profitable for the weekend. AEW has applied for a tax credit of $373,388 with the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Source: WrestleNomics
