Sika Anoaʻi, One Half of The Wild Samoans and Father of Roman Reigns Passes Away Aged 79

Legendary wrestler Leati Sika Amituana'i Anoaʻi, known to fans as Sika, has passed away.

Sika, along with his brother Afa, was a dominant force in tag team wrestling. The Wild Samoans, as they were known, captured the WWF Tag Team Championship three times. Their ferocity and innovative moves left a lasting impact on the sport. Sika's legacy extends beyond the ring. He was the father of WWE superstars Roman Reigns and the late Rosey.

Sika's contributions to wrestling were recognized in 2007 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of The Wild Samoans.

One of Sika Anoa’i’s nephews, Jahrus Anoa’i, took to his Instagram to share the sad news. He noted that Sika had passed away on June 25th. He wrote a touching message about the legacy of the WWE Hall of Famer, one that will surely bring a tear to anyone’s eye.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th. Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched.

He was many things: a hard-working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather. He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals. His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person’s life can have on so many. Rest in love, Uncle Sika 🤍🕊️ #wildsamoans #halloffamer #sikaanoai"

WNS extends our deepest condolences to Sika's family, friends, and fans. Rest in peace, Sika.