Potential Big Change for Satnam Singh in AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2024

AEW star Satnam Singh, who has been an active wrestler since 2022 with only 31 matches under his belt, might be transitioning to a new role within the promotion. Recently, AEW moved Singh to the broadcast section on its company roster page, indicating a shift from the active competitors section.

The shift in Singh's role might be part of AEW's strategy to increase its footprint in India. In an interview with the Hindustan Times late last year, Singh revealed plans to introduce AEW to his home country.

"We are planning to bring AEW to India and expose it here so that the people in this country know what it is. This is important. The youth should know that something can be done with wrestling too," he stated during the interview.

As of now, Singh has not yet taken on any commentary or backstage interview duties for AEW.

Tags: #aew #satnam singh

