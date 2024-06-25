Potential Big Change for Satnam Singh in AEW

AEW star Satnam Singh, who has been an active wrestler since 2022 with only 31 matches under his belt, might be transitioning to a new role within the promotion. Recently, AEW moved Singh to the broadcast section on its company roster page, indicating a shift from the active competitors section.
The shift in Singh's role might be part of AEW's strategy to increase its footprint in India. In an interview with the Hindustan Times late last year, Singh revealed plans to introduce AEW to his home country.
"We are planning to bring AEW to India and expose it here so that the people in this country know what it is. This is important. The youth should know that something can be done with wrestling too," he stated during the interview.
As of now, Singh has not yet taken on any commentary or backstage interview duties for AEW.
⚡ AEW Collision Viewership Steady with 429,000 Viewers on June 22nd
The viewership numbers are in for the June 22nd edition of AEW Collision on TNT. According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by Wr [...]— Ben Kerin Jun 25, 2024 04:52PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com