Former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans Discusses Release and Future Plans

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Lacey Evans, a former mainstay on WWE's main roster during Vince McMahon's creative tenure, has opened up about her departure from the company.

Evans, who signed with WWE in 2016, revealed in an interview with Carlo Perruzza that she requested a release but it was denied. Her contract eventually expired in August 2023.

Evans expressed her gratitude for her time at WWE, highlighting the knowledge and relationships she gained. However, she emphasized her desire for a family life, which was a priority throughout her career.

“It was incredible. I love the WWE. It was awesome. I invested so much money in properties, and I’m doing great. I appreciate everything that I have gotten knowledge-wise and relationship-wise. But, from the beginning of my career, I’ve always wanted a family; I’ve always wanted a big family, I’ve always wanted to be a mom, I’ve always wanted to be a wife, and there was nothing that would ever come between that. Seven years ago, I was with the WWE. I was 33 when I finally got to get out of my…they wouldn’t even let me out of my contract, which was fine. You sign a contract; you give ‘em your word. So I had to wait until it ran out, and it ran out in August.”

While not explicitly stating a dislike for wrestling, Evans did say it wasn't her passion. She remains open to potential opportunities in the future, but is currently focused on her family and various business ventures, including investment properties, a construction company, AirBnBs, a cafe, and homeschooling her children.

”If there’s a company out there that will bring me in to kick ass and get my ass kicked, that’s great. But right now, we are focused on a lot. We have a lot of investment properties. We invested from all the blessings that WWE has given us. We have a construction company; my husband’s a general contractor, which we’ve ran prior to WWE. So we do a lot. We also teach our kids work ethic. We have Air BNBs; we have properties; and we have a cafe named after our girls. I homeschool; I take all that very serious.”





