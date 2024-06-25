Stevie Richards' Podcast Returns/Debuts on Friday, June 28th

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

For immediate release

Stevie Richards Returns to YouTube/Podcasting with The Stevie Richards Show on Friday, June 28th - https://www.youtube.com/@StevieRichardsShow

Stevie Richards surprised, entertained and informed the wrestling world when he debuted the Stevie Richards' Wrestling Analysis YouTube channel to widespread critical acclaim in 2023. Combining his love of the wrestling profession with his keen eye for detail and a passion for teaching fans and workers alike, Richards achieved over 100,000 YouTube subscribers in record time with his short form videos explaining exactly what went right or wrong in a particular match or a certain manoeuvre.

With 30+ years working for nearly every major American wrestling promotion during their hottest periods (ECW, WCW, WWE, TNA), Stevie Richards is now not only dusting off his patented whiteboard and marker to once again break down the psychology and physicality of this crazy business, but Stevie is now adding to his repertoire by debuting a brand new weekly show on a brand new YouTube channel, imaginatively titled The Stevie Richards Show.

The word "show" in The Stevie Richards Show is the key word – this will not be another run of the mill podcast recorded on Streamyard, clipped up and posted 8 times a day on YouTube starring a disinterested ex pro wrestler out to make a quick buck. What makes The Stevie Richards Show a "show" will be the passion and attention to detail given to every episode, featuring a 4K multi-camera set up to give the sharpest, best looking, broadcast-quality wrestling-based videos on YouTube. Most importantly of all, The Stevie Richards Show's mission statement is to produce high quality, engaging content to the fans.

Every Friday, Stevie Richards and co-host James Romero (WSI | Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Story Time with Dutch Mantell) will discuss the latest news from WWE, AEW and beyond, delve deep into the wrestling profession with more detailed firsthand experience than any other podcast, answer fan submitted questions and, yes, annotate the whiteboard and break down what went right, or indeed wrong, in the wrestling world.

The Stevie Richards Show debuts on YouTube and all podcast platforms on Friday, June 28th.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@StevieRichardsShow

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-stevie-richards-show/id1704813354

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1naez8vnDsGqow7m3E4mAG

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/18ae9c82-ee80-4d06-8690-346d5b183a5e

iHeartRadio: https://iheart.com/podcast/122055421

Stevie Richard Twitter: https://twitter.com/bWoStevie

WSI Network Twitter: https://twitter.com/WSI_YouTube