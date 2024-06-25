WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision Viewership Steady with 429,000 Viewers on June 22nd

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2024

The viewership numbers are in for the June 22nd edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, Collision attracted 429,000 viewers and scored a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is slightly down from the previous week, which drew 431,000 viewers with the same 0.14 key demo rating. The event was held at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and was attended by 2,951 fans.

Collision featured top stars in action such as Kazuchika Okada, HOOK, Samoa Joe, Toni Storm, Chris Jericho, and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. If you missed it, you can catch the highlights from the June 21st AEW event on our website.

