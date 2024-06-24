JD McDonagh and Finn Balor Crowned New WWE World Tag Team Champions

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

We have new WWE World Tag Team Champions!

WWE World Tag-Team Championships

Awesome Truth (C) vs. The Judgment Day

It's main event time!

But first, when we return, an in-depth video package airs to promote Jacob Fatu's debut on SmackDown and The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony for Friday's WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline in a six-man tag-team match is made official for WWE Money In The Bank.

Announced for next week's WWE Raw is Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ilja Dragunov in a Money In The Bank Qualifier, Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile in a Money In The Bank Qualifier, as well as Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega for the WWE Women's World Title.

Back inside the arena, The Judgment Day theme music hits and out comes the duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for a WWE World Tag-Team Championship opportunity. Michael Cole explains how this bout came about as we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When we return, the WWE World Tag-Team Championship duo of Awesome Truth make their way out.

R-Truth and The Miz do their bad rap routine as they head to the squared circle for their latest defense of the WWE World Tag-Team Championships. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our final match of this week's show. Truth and Balor kick things off for their respective teams.

After Truth and Miz send Balor and McDonagh out to the floor, the crowd starts booing as they notice WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan making her way out. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this main event title tilt continues.

This time when we return, we see Miz and Truth establish the offensive lead in the match. As they do, the crowd begins loudly booing out of nowhere again. The camera shot changes to explain why, as we see Dominik Mysterio and Carlito making their way out. Dom looks at Liv as they walk past her in the aisle to get a closer look at the action from the ringside area.

Miz, meanwhile, hits a double-DDT on Balor and McDonagh. Miz hits a Skull Crushing Finale on McDonagh. He goes for the cover, but Carlito puts McDonagh's foot on the bottom rope and hides from the referee. Miz grabs Carlito by his hair through the ropes but gets attacked from behind.

Braun Strowman's theme hits out of nowhere and out he comes to get revenge on The Judgment Day guys from their attack earlier tonight. He runs Dom and Carlito over the barricade and through the crowd. All hell breaks loose in the ring with all four competitors in the bout brawling it out at the same time. Truth does the John Cena five knuckle shuffle spot to McDonagh and Balor.

After he connects, he is distracted by Liv Morgan, who hops on the apron and jumps up and down. She hugs Truth to distract him and then hangs him over the top rope. Balor takes advantage and hits a big kick. He comes off the top-rope with the Coup de Grace for the pin fall victory.

With the win, we have new WWE World Tag-Team Champions. Balor and McDonagh of The Judgment Day hoist up their new titles as Michael Cole points out how it's going to be hard to ignore Liv Morgan now in The Judgment Day.

Winners and NEW WWE World Tag-Team Champions: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh