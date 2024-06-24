WWE Raw Results (June 24, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, June 24, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partners, as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS (6/24/2024)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature flashes across the screen to kick off this week's show. We then hear Michael Cole welcome us to the program as we see a shot of Lucas Oil Stadium as he talks about today's breaking news regarding WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble coming to the venue.

Drew McIntyre Kicks Off This Week's Show

Now we shoot live inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse where the camera settles at the commentary desk, where Cole welcomes us to the 1,622nd episode of WWE Raw. He introduces his co-commentator for tonight, The Miz, and says Pat McAfee isn't here this evening.

As he begins to talk about The Wyatt 6 ending to Raw last week, he stops in mid-sentence as he notices Drew McIntyre, without any music, walking in front of the commentary desk up the ring steps. He settles in the ring where fans chant "CM Punk! CM Punk!"

He talks about how SmackDown was so good on Friday he wants to see it again. Footage is shown of his epic garage door raising assault of Punk. He says he prayed for this, and the big man made it happen -- "me!" He says those who have been chanting CM Punk for months now, he's done with them.

McIntyre sends a message to Punk at home, saying he hopes he's in a ton of pain and eating through a straw. He wants him to remember that he did it to him. He talks about how he not only took Punk's dignity, but he took "this." With that he said, he holds up a little bracelet he stole off of Punk's wrist that has his "wifes name and his stupid dog Larry" on it so he can take them with him when he leaves the house.

Fans cut off McIntyre with a loud "Larry! Larry!" chant. McIntyre then declares himself for the Money In The Bank ladder match. He says he's gonna enter the match, win it and do so while Punk is at home in pain and miserable because of him. He puts on the bracelet and says now he's gonna win the title with Punk's family in his corner. He leaves to end an entertaining opening segment.

Looking Back At The Debut Of The Wyatt's

Back to Cole and Miz at ringside, and now Cole gets back to recapping how last week's show went off the air with "The Wyatt's." An awesome video package airs to show highlights of how things went down at the end of last week's broadcast.

After it wraps up, we see a vehicle arriving to the venue. Out pops Chad Gable looking nervous. He covers his face and tells the camera he's not doing this now. He orders security out of the car and they head into the building with Gable still looking jumpy and nervous after the attack by The Wyatt's last week.

Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse again, The Miz refers to the group as The Wyatt 6, so it's still confusing as to what to call this group. Bron Breakker's theme hits and out comes the new rising bad ass on the scene on the red brand to the ring for our first match of the evening. As he settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a commercial break.

When we return, we see Cathy Kelley standing outside the locker room of Chad Gable and Alpha Academy. She talks about how WWE Superstars were shocked to learn he was cleared to compete tonight. She points out heavy security in and out of his locker room. We see footage of Breakker and Sheamus from last week to explain how this match with Ludwig Kaiser was set up.

Backstage, Jackie Redmond is standing by with Kaiser for a quick interview before he heads out to the ring. After he gives Breakker props for being young, powerful and fast, he says he's not Ludwig Kaiser. In the ring, the bell sounds and off we go. We see some basic back-and-forth action and then Breakker starts to pull into the offensive lead.

He hits a big dive to the commentary table as we head to a mid-match break. When we return, we see Kaiser in a comfortable offensive lead after shifting the momentum in his favor during the break following the big table dive. Kaiser gets a bit too cocky and we see a beet red Breakker lose his cool and take back over on offense, Donkey Kong'ing Kaiser all over the ring as fans chant "Let's go Breakker!"

Moments later, Kaiser takes over and the two end up on the floor. We see Kaiser go to run around the ring like he did when he injured The New Day, but when he turns the corner he runs right into a Brogue Kick from Sheamus, who appears out of nowhere. Sheamus grabs a fan by the fan out of excitement and then goes to power bomb Kaiser onto the table, but nearly drops him. He hoists him up again, but as soon as his body is open, Breakker charges in and spears him and Kaiser down.

Winner: No Contest

Women's Money In The Bank Qualifier

Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

Backstage, we see The Judgment Day playing video games when in comes Damian Priest. He tells Dominik Mysterio to finish things up with Liv Morgan once and for all tonight. He calls out the others for playing games when they should be worried about taking out Braun Strowman once and for all. Priest leaves and Balor pops up and essentially repeats exactly what Priest just did.

Back inside the arena, Lyra Valkyria's theme hits and out she comes for our next match of the evening, which is a Women's Money In The Bank qualifying match. As she settles in the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, Cole and Miz promote Fanatics Fest NYC and then we see Bron Breakker walking backstage.

He beats on Raw G.M. Adam Pearce's office door. He tells him he's sick of people getting in his business. He brings up the Intercontinental Championship. Behind him, Sami Zayn appears. He tells Breakker anytime, any place -- just name it. Breakker calls out Zayn for a title match at Money In The Bank. Zayn tells Pearce to tell Breakker he's got his match, while staring Breakker down. Pearce makes it official.

We return in the arena, where Kairi Sane makes her way out to the ring without any other members of Damage CTRL with her. Out next is Shayna Baszler. The bell sounds and it's time to find out who will join Chelsea Green and IYO SKY in this year's Women's Money In The Bank. As the action gets going, Miz talks on commentary about the importance of winning the Money In The Bank ladder match. We head to a mid-match break.

As we settle back in from the advertising time out, we see the action picking up, with Baszler, Sane and Valkyria each taking turns hitting high spots in the ring and getting close near fall attempts. In the end, Valkyria hits her finisher on Sane for the pin fall to qualify for Women's Money In The Bank on July 6 in Toronto.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women's Money In The Bank: Lyra Valkyria

Liv Morgan Confronted By Zelina Vega, Dominik Mysterio Comes Out

Backstage, Adam Pearce tells McIntyre he has to qualify for Money In The Bank like everyone else. McIntyre insists he deserves it. He brings up CM Punk doing what he did and how he didn't deserve that. He says Seth Rollins just returned and immediately got a title shot without earning it. He says he knows Pearce will do the right thing and walks off.

As he does, he walks past Liv Morgan. The Hawk Tuah of WWE makes her way to the ring with this week's single camera Goodfellas kitchen scene shot. She heads to the ring for our next segment of the evening as we head to a quick commercial break. When we return, Miz chums it up with a celebrity athlete at ringside. In the ring, Liv says since Dominik Mysterio avoided her backstage, she came to the ring.

Liv talks about Dom playing hard to get and claims Rhea Ripley doesn't give her gifts. "So, Daddy-Dom, please come out here ...." She vows to give him another gift right here, right now in front of all these people. Instead of Dom, the theme for Zelina Vega hits and out she comes. She says she's got a gift for everyone here tonight, and that is shutting up Liv.

Zelina says she's not sure why Liv is "consumed with Rhea's sloppy-seconds." She says while Liv is "running around out here, chasing dirty-D, I'm out here chasing the women's world championship." Liv assures Zelina she hasn't forgot about her title. She reminds her she took out Rhea Ripely and put Becky Lynch into early retirement for the championship.

Out comes Dominik Mysterio, who elicits loud boos from the crowd. Liv helps hold the ropes for him while asking if he liked the texts and pictures she sent. He said he got them, but didn't like them. The fans break out in a loud "Sloppy Seconds!" chant. Dom tries talking but gets loudly booed each time he tries to speak, as always. Like ridiculously loud, too.

He offers to help Zelina because he'd rather sees her than Liv with the title. Liv attacks Zelina from behind. The fight is on! Rey Mysterio runs out to break things up as Dom simply watches. Rey does break things up but then Dom shoves him on his ass. Liv looks up at Dom and smiles. He turns and leaves as Liv trails behind him trying to catch up with him.

Men's Money In The Bank Qualifier

Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

Cathy Kelley is outside of Chad Gable's locker room. Out comes Adam Pearce. She asks him about they're discussion. He says Gable is a bit shook up, understandably, after the way last week's show ended. He says he is medically cleared to compete tonight and is focused on the triple-threat qualifier for Money In The Bank later in the show.

Back inside the arena, the camera settles at Cole and Miz on commentary. They talk about Seth "Freakin'" Rollins returning last week and getting a WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity at WWE Money In The Bank 2024. They introduce a very emotional video package covering his childhood dream of being a wrestler, his setbacks, and his latest injury hiatus.

We see exclusive photos of him emotional with Triple H backstage and other first-run content. This was really, really well produced. After it wraps up, Braun Strowman's theme hits and out he comes as Cole tries doing Pat McAfee's intro for him, calling him a big son of a b*tch. Miz calls him out for being lame. About the last thing Miz is qualified to judge is lameness.

As "The Big Son Of A B*tch" settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Liv catch up with Dom and continue to try and come on to him, while he continues to try and reject her. She ends up giving him a big uncomfortable hug.

We head back inside the arena, where Bronson Reed and Chad Gable also come out to get this Men's Money In The Bank qualifying match officially off-and-running. After some back-and-forth action, we head into a mid-match break. When we return, we see things pick up and work their way to the finish. The Judgment Day run out and hit a multiple-man beat down of Strowman.

Meanwhile, while Strowman is being stomped out at the top of the stage, we see Reed laid out in the ring as Gable is climbing to the top-rope. He hits a big top-rope moonsault for the cover and gets the three-count. With the win, Gable qualifies for Men's Money In The Bank.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Men's Money In The Bank: Chad Gable

The Wyatt 6 Strike Again!

As Chad Gable is celebrating his big victory after the Men's Money In The Bank qualifier, we hear the production glitch in the arena and the crowd goes wild. The single piano note starts happening as the lights go down and dry ice / fog fills the ring.

The Sister Abigail character crawls into the ring as the crowd whips out their fireflies for background light as a single spotlight flashes in the ring. We see Nikki Cross outside of the ring holding something.

She lays whatever it is in front of Michael Cole on the commentary desk as the single piano note continues playing. She walks off as the spotlight follows her to the back. A horror movie graphic flashes on the screen, Wyatt-style, to end the follow-up to The Wyatt 6. We head to another commercial break on that note.

When we return, we see highlights of what just went down before the break. We shoot to Cole, who is holding the box that Sister Abigail laid in front of Cole on the desk. He says it's addressed to Pat McAfee, who he reminds us isn't here tonight. The crowd chants something with a cussword in it so we can't exactly hear what Cole is saying. He pulls out a VHS tape which says, "Play me." He hands it off to someone to find a VCR.

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Backstage, Chad Gable catches up with Otis in the Alpha Academy locker room. He tells Otis he's so glad to see him. He says it takes a big man to admit when he's wrong and them quitting woke him up last week. Otis tells him he's glad he's okay after what happened to him last week, but they meant what they said.

He walks off with Akira Tozawa as Maxxine Dupri tells Gable he must of been so scared last week. She says she's glad he's okay and says she'll try and talk to the guys for him. She walks off. Gable looks sad. He turns and see The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. They ask him if he's okay. He says he's not. He says he needs help.

Back inside the arena, the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn head to the ring. They settle inside and their music dies down. The entrance tune for their opponents hits and out comes former tag champs, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Fyre and Carter kick things off for their respective teams. After some back-and-forth action, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Chance and Carter take over. They hit a cool double-team Keg Stand spot off the ropes for a close pin attempt, but it is broken up. Moments later, after Fyre and Dawn hit a Gory Bomb with a Russian Leg sweep, they score the pin fall victory.

Once the match wraps up, the Damage CTRL trio of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY and Kairi Sane beat down all four members of both teams. IYO SKY hits a big Over The Moonsault off the top-rope onto both Fyre and Dawn. Damage CTRL stand tall over the tag champs to end the post-match scene.

Winners: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

Damian Priest, Seth Rollins & GUNTHER In The Ring

Backstage, we see Liv Morgan pop out of The Judgment Day clubhouse as Damian Priest is about to walk in. Liv says, "Hi Damian, bye Damian" with a big smile on his face. Priest sees Finn Balor alone in the room playing video games.

Priest tells Balor it looked sketchy. Balor says Liv was just in here to tell him that Dom has a m,atch with Rey Mysterio next week, and that he and JD have tag-title shots. Priest wishes him luck in his title match and walks off.

Balor's face changes when he leaves and he roll his eyes. We head to another commercial break. When we return, we see the WrestleMania XL documentary will premiere next Wednesday, July 3. Backstage, Miz catches up with R-Truth.

He says he just spoke with Adam Pearce and he got them a tag-title match for tonight. Miz asks Truth if he's seen him on commentary for the past hour. He says he didn't. "My bad!" He tells Miz he did it for love. Back inside the arena, Cole is flying solo.

Cole talks about the return of Seth "Freakin'" Rollins again as Damian Priest's theme hits. Out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion to the ring. He starts by admitting he was humbled and inspired by the Seth Rollins video that aired earlier in the show.

Priest also admits when he sees Seth, he sees something he never wants to become. He never wants to become someone who sees his successor in front of him. Someone who is bigger and better, the way Priest is compared to Rollins. He says as long as he's on the mountain top, Rollins will never be there again.

Seth Rollins' theme then hits to cut off Priest. Out he comes in his goofy-ass clothes as always as fans do the "Whoa-oh-oh's" with his catchy-ass theme music. Rollins gets Priest to say The Judgment Day needs him a lot more than he needs them.

As they get ready to wrap things up, the theme for GUNTHER hits. Out comes the former longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time. "The Ring General" admits there's a lot on the line with the title and their gentlemen's agreement. He wishes them luck and says he can't wait to see this match.

He says may the better man win, but don't make a mistake, at SummerSlam, the better man out of them two will be the lesser man when they step into the ring with him. Cole reminds us GUNTHER earned a world title opportunity at SummerSlam by winning King of the Ring this year. He drops the mic and walks off.

Bo Dallas & Uncle Howdy Have A Chilling Conversation About Bray Wyatt

We see Cole at ringside and he says the production truck "has found a VHS-machine," (a VCR) and here is the tape that was left on the desk earlier. Bo Dallas talks to Uncle Howdy in a black-and-white choppy-cut video where he asks if he even knows who he is. He asks about his brother's death. He's asked if he's exploiting his brother's legacy.

He says all he ever wanted in life was to be like his brother. He looked up to him and wanted to be him. He says while fighting tears that he worked his whole life to fight next to him. He says they were gonna finally roll together. They had it. He gets emotional and rubs his face. He says and then it was taken from me. He says nothing on Earth hurts more than that loss.

Not one person on Earth feels how he feels. He gets dark and serious as he talks about what his brother fought for and believed in. He says they wanted to forget about me. To forget about all of us. He says we made them all remember. Uncle Howdy is shown again smiling real big as he says, "Yes we did."

The camera backs up and shows Bo sitting in a chair right in front of Uncle Howdy in a chair, to establish that they aren't one in the same. We cut to another commercial break after this. Nikki Cross earlier was okay, but this was superb. Closer to the level of how cool last week's debut was.

Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross

"It's a New Day, yes it is!" is what we hear when we return after Michael Cole does a quick ad-read for WWE Money In The Bank Week in Toronto. Kofi Kingston makes his way out to the ring for his advertised match on this week's show. He settles in the ring and out comes his scheduled opponent, the leader of The Final Testament, Karrion Kross.

Paul Ellering, Scarlett and Authors of Pain come out with Kross. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Kingston quickly runs and leaps over the ropes, splashing onto Kross on the floor to get this one off to a hot start. Back in the ring, Kross starts to take over on offense.

We head to a mid-match commercial break as Kross continues to dominate the action. When we return, we see Kingston taking over and on his way to victory, when Authors of Pain are shown on the big screen beating down Xavier Woods and asking Kofi if "it's worth it." Kross takes advantage of the distraction and gets the win. Afterwards, we head into another commercial break.

Winner: Karrion Kross

WWE World Tag-Team Championships

Awesome Truth (C) vs. The Judgment Day

It's main event time!

But first, when we return, an in-depth video package airs to promote Jacob Fatu's debut on SmackDown and The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony for Friday's WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline in a six-man tag-team match is made official for WWE Money In The Bank.

Announced for next week's WWE Raw is Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ilja Dragunov in a Money In The Bank Qualifier, Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile in a Money In The Bank Qualifier, as well as Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega for the WWE Women's World Title.

Back inside the arena, The Judgment Day theme music hits and out comes the duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for a WWE World Tag-Team Championship opportunity. Michael Cole explains how this bout came about as we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When we return, the WWE World Tag-Team Championship duo of Awesome Truth make their way out.

R-Truth and The Miz do their bad rap routine as they head to the squared circle for their latest defense of the WWE World Tag-Team Championships. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our final match of this week's show. Truth and Balor kick things off for their respective teams.

After Truth and Miz send Balor and McDonagh out to the floor, the crowd starts booing as they notice WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan making her way out. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this main event title tilt continues.

This time when we return, we see Miz and Truth establish the offensive lead in the match. As they do, the crowd begins loudly booing out of nowhere again. The camera shot changes to explain why, as we see Dominik Mysterio and Carlito making their way out. Dom looks at Liv as they walk past her in the aisle to get a closer look at the action from the ringside area.

Miz, meanwhile, hits a double-DDT on Balor and McDonagh. Miz hits a Skull Crushing Finale on McDonagh. He goes for the cover, but Carlito puts McDonagh's foot on the bottom rope and hides from the referee. Miz grabs Carlito by his hair through the ropes but gets attacked from behind.

Braun Strowman's theme hits out of nowhere and out he comes to get revenge on The Judgment Day guys from their attack earlier tonight. He runs Dom and Carlito over the barricade and through the crowd. All hell breaks loose in the ring with all four competitors in the bout brawling it out at the same time. Truth does the John Cena five knuckle shuffle spot to McDonagh and Balor.

After he connects, he is distracted by Liv Morgan, who hops on the apron and jumps up and down. She hugs Truth to distract him and then hangs him over the top rope. Balor takes advantage and hits a big kick. He comes off the top-rope with the Coup de Grace for the pin fall victory.

With the win, we have new WWE World Tag-Team Champions. Balor and McDonagh of The Judgment Day hoist up their new titles as Michael Cole points out how it's going to be hard to ignore Liv Morgan now in The Judgment Day.

Winners and NEW WWE World Tag-Team Champions: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh